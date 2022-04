Hobert “Mike” Michael Bowery, 69, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 23, 2022, with his son and daughter-in-law by his side. Mike was born to parents Hobert Marion Bowery and Ruth Cunningham Bowery on March 17, 1953 in Kingsport, Tennessee. Mike grew up in the Blountville area where he would go on to live most of his life. Family was important to him; he especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. Mike also loved to ride his Harley Davidson motorcycle in his free time. Mike touched many lives and will be truly missed by his family, friends and loved ones.

BLOUNTVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO