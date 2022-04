Capt. George Parker and Capt. Henry Chee are credited with developing the first marlin lures way back in the 1950’s, right here in Kona. They made them from all sorts of stuff. Chee experimented with glasses from the Ocean View Inn bar. In 1954, Parker single handedly caught the very first marlin over 1,000 pounds in the United States on a lure he made from a shower head. Thousands of fish and more than 148 “granders” have been caught in Hawaii since then on trolling lures made here in the islands.

HAWAII STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO