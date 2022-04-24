ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida Man Hospitalized After Crashing Into Police Car

SCDNReports
SCDNReports
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29RwiB_0fIcRSFR00
Florida Man Hospitalized After Crashing Into Police CarSCDN Photo Archive

Florida State News By Evan Green

An investigation has been launched in Florida after a man was put into the hospital due to crashing into a police cruiser.

Dennis Murphy crashed into the cruiser while officers were investigating a traffic incident in Clearwater. The vehicle was unoccupied at the time so no officers were injured.

The impact from Murphy’s vehicle caused a chain reaction in which another cruiser was struck that did have officers inside of it.

Murphy was taken to the hospital, and is said to be in stable condition.

Comments / 6

Related
SCDNReports

Ohio Car Crash Leaves 2 Dead

A six-vehicle crash in Ohio left two people dead including a 25-year-old man as well as a 3-year-old girl. The incident occured in Madison County when six vehicles were stopped on the interstate and a pickup truck struck one of the vehicles.
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Accidents
Clearwater, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Clearwater, FL
Clearwater, FL
Accidents
Click10.com

Miami women arrested in Florida Keys driving stolen car with drugs inside

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. – Authorities in the Florida Keys arrested two women from Miami who were driving a stolen car. Deputies also found crystal methamphetamine after searching the women. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, 23-year-old Stefani Perez and 33-year-old Yariras Castillo were taken into custody Saturday night...
MIAMI, FL
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Hospital#Traffic Accident
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus Roosters closes after shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is in stable condition after a shooting Tuesday evening at a north Columbus restaurant that was the scene of a fatal shooting in February of this year. According to Columbus police, the shooting happened at approximately 6:53 p.m. at the Roosters restaurant on the 2400 block of East Dublin […]
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WFLA

Man accused of raping Florida teen walking home from school

"This was such a brazen act, it was in the middle of the day, you had people around and his demeanor was very calm and very collected and based on the words that he used and how he was able to convince this female to just approach him and make her feel so comfortable, detectives believe there may be other victims around," Lauderhill Police Maj. Michael Santiago said.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
SCDNReports

SCDNReports

Portsmouth, OH
124K+
Followers
5K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Welcome to SCDN. We’re an independent news organization. Our coverage includes breaking news and events as they unfold. Our National Desk works with agencies all over the country to bring timely updates on stories that really matter. Report without Bias. tell the Truth without Compromise. That's how we've done it for years. That's how we will continue to operate.

Comments / 0

Community Policy