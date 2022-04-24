Florida Man Hospitalized After Crashing Into Police Car SCDN Photo Archive

Florida State News By Evan Green

An investigation has been launched in Florida after a man was put into the hospital due to crashing into a police cruiser.

Dennis Murphy crashed into the cruiser while officers were investigating a traffic incident in Clearwater. The vehicle was unoccupied at the time so no officers were injured.

The impact from Murphy’s vehicle caused a chain reaction in which another cruiser was struck that did have officers inside of it.

Murphy was taken to the hospital, and is said to be in stable condition.