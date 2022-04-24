Kyrie Irving doesn't want to use Ramadan as excuse for his play

Kristian Winfield: Kyrie says he doesn’t want to use Ramadan as an excuse for his play. “I’ve just gotta do better. I don’t wanna sit up here and say (anything). I’ve just gotta do better.”

Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose

16 of the last 21 players to win Rookie of the Year have made at least 1 all-star game: Ball, Ja, Luka, Simmons, KAT, Wiggins, Lillard, Kyrie, Griffin, Rose, Durant, Roy, Paul, James, Amar’e, Pau. Pretty solid list – 10:46 AM

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb

Talking Celtics-Nets, Kyrie, Tatum and much more with @TheSylverFox on @985TheSportsHub starting now. Listen live at 985thesportshub.com – 10:08 AM

Greg Dickerson @gregdickerson13

How does @Kevin Durant take 8 fewer shots than Bruce brown? That is so pathetic..@TomBrady once said he’s seen every defense..I’d assume Durant has too….he just didn’t show up..and @Kyrie Irving looked rattled….and it was all glorious – 9:15 AM

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb

Kyrie Irving wasn’t sure why the Nets haven’t been able to gel like the Celtics this year after Game 3, which is a little bit perplexing masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 9:15 AM

Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill

KD and Kyrie ditched the Knicks to build their own tradition in Brooklyn. But building tradition requires investment, and sweat equity, and attendance. Kyrie’s been truant when called upon. And Saturday was a soulless showing when the Nets needed it all sports.yahoo.com/kevin-durant-k… – 9:09 AM

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

Since demanding a trade away from Cleveland and LeBron in the summer of 2017,

Kyrie Irving in the playoffs:

2018: Injured

2019: Beat by the Bucks 4-1 in Round 2

2020: Injured

2021: Injured (beat by Bucks in Round 2)

2022: …. – 8:46 AM

Ian Begley @IanBegley

Steve Nash agreed w/idea that Kevin Durant & Kyrie Irving are fatigued at this point, citing Irving fasting & the minutes ‘they both had to endure just for us to be in this position with all the injuries we’ve had this year & all the interruptions.’ More: sny.tv/articles/crazy… – 8:20 AM

Dave Early @DavidEarly

“I don’t want to be too cliche but, I don’t have a lot of answers for how you make up time from Oct. until now.”

-Kyrie Irving was asked if he agrees with Blake Griffin’s assessment the #nets lacked ‘spirit’ coming into Game 3. pic.twitter.com/yqqIs6GTXl – 1:19 AM

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

Radio Roulette is LIVE @UnderdogFantasy

• Raptors survive Embiideor

• Mitchell & Gobert, Stockton & Malone

• Celtics solitary confinement of KD/Kyrie

• Wolves W

• Minnesota Court-invaders

• Best security guard ever?

• WeWork vs. Masa

Join us!⬇️

youtube.com/watch?v=y_G9-m… – 1:17 AM

Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA

“I feel like we’re a complete team.”

As Jayson Tatum and the Celtics push the Brooklyn Nets to the brink by once again shutting KD and Kyrie down, they are looking completely unbeatable.

theathletic.com/3268336/2022/0… – 1:09 AM

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb

Kyrie Irving didn’t sound too confident in the Nets comeback chances when he refused to even compare Brooklyn’s situation to his 3-1 series comeback with the Cavs masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 11:51 PM

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN

It was the biggest game KD and Kyrie ever played as teammates, the weight of a Brooklyn experiment hanging in the balance.

And like a 39-year-old Brooklyn hipster in a basement apartment with a Harvard degree, they underachieved.

A sad way to go out.

nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 11:25 PM

Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop

Kyrie took 17 shots tonight…

18 if you count this one at Steve Nash. pic.twitter.com/cfCMU5w8rH – 11:23 PM

Alvaro Martin @AlvaroNBAMartin

El caso de Kyrie Irving me recuerda la trama de la película ‘Al diablo con el diablo’ (Bedazzled). Se te concede tu sueño, pero siempre con complicaciones. pic.twitter.com/FCXeJVoBpU – 11:12 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Jaylen Brown on the Celtics defense on Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving: “We’re just mixing it up. Trying to make things difficult. Those guys are the best players in the world. We’re just trying to work, make it tough on them and live with the results.” – 11:09 PM

Ben Golliver @BenGolliver

Nets’ Kyrie Irving on Game 3 loss to Celtics: “You could put in on me, in terms of playing better, controlling the game better, controlling our possessions, being more in a stance, not turning the ball over as much. I had five fouls tonight. You could put it on me.” pic.twitter.com/RCptw6GoiS – 11:01 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

I’ve thought of about 10 different ways to phrase my thoughts on Kyrie Irving saying the Nets are a “new team” and “haven’t had time to gel”, while the Celtics have.

Boston added 7 new players since trade deadline day. They changed basically half of their roster.

C’mon man. – 10:57 PM

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

so many different accomplishments about this Celtics defense to celebrate but holding Kyrie & KD to 5 total shot ATTEMPTS in the 4th quarter stands above the rest. – 10:50 PM

Dave Early @DavidEarly

I told him how I felt he told me how he felt that’s what brothers do. Kyrie Irving was asked about the inverted pick and roll in the baseline where he and KD appeared frustrated. Downplayed anything more than basic in game frustration. – 10:48 PM

Nick Friedell @NickFriedell

Kyrie: “No time to point fingers … time to go home and put the bulletproof vest on.” – 10:47 PM

Dave Early @DavidEarly

Kyrie Irving refers to a law of averages and a cold spell that can go the other way in a hurry with Regards to Durants shooting struggles. – 10:46 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Kyrie: “You can put it on me for doing more and holding guys accountable.” – 10:43 PM

Dave Early @DavidEarly

Kyrie Irving says you can put responsibility on him and he needs to be better. – 10:43 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Kyrie: “I don’t wanna be cliche but I don’t know how you make up time from October to now.” – 10:42 PM

Dave Early @DavidEarly

Kyrie Irving says he would love to see more of what Blake Griffin brought. Says he respects Blakes feeling they didn’t have the right spirit. But Irving points to the need to jell. – 10:42 PM

Dave Early @DavidEarly

Kyrie Irving says his legs feel OK and he has no excuses related to his journey with God when asked about playing while fasting for Ramadan. – 10:41 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Kyrie says he doesn’t want to use Ramadan as an excuse for his play. “I’ve just gotta do better. I don’t wanna sit up here and say (anything). I’ve just gotta do better.” – 10:41 PM

Dave Early @DavidEarly

“Different situation brother.”

-Kyrie Irving was asked about coming back from 3-1 with the Cavs in the NBA finals In 2016. – 10:39 PM

Dave Early @DavidEarly

Kyrie Irving thinks the frustrating part is the issues within their control. Turnovers, offensive boards, etc. – 10:38 PM

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

Nash: “Kevin’s had to play 40+ minutes for 5-6 weeks after missing 6-7 weeks” just to qualify for the playoffs…

Can’t help but wonder how this season might have been different for Brooklyn had Kyrie not refused to get vaccinated against Covid-19

pic.twitter.com/DUg3rBgzD7 – 10:29 PM

Tom Haberstroh @tomhaberstroh

Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are 9-9 (.500) this season without James Harden. – 10:23 PM

Ian Begley @IanBegley

Steve Nash agreed w/idea that Kevin Durant & Kyrie Irving have been fatigued lately. Nash noted Nets needed Durant to play 40 min a night for several weeks to make playoffs. And he noted Irving has had to play a lot while fasting during Ramadan. “I feel for them,” Nash said. – 10:22 PM

Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe

Udoka on Bruce Brown scoring: “That’s something we’ll live over Kyrie and Durant (scoring).”

#Celtics know they have to give up something, if Brown’s taking shot attempts from KD and Kyrie, BOS will take it. – 10:20 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Ime Udoka on Bruce Brown scoring: “You can’t stop everything. We have to live with something and that’s what we’ll live with over Kyrie and Durant.” – 10:20 PM

Jay King @ByJayKing

Ime Udoka on the nights for Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving: “If they have other guys shooting the most shots or scoring the most points, I feel like we’re in good shape.” – 10:19 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Jayson Tatum really went into Brooklyn and outscored KD/Kyrie combined 39-32 – 10:17 PM

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

Combined stats over Games 2 and 3 (the two most important games of the #Nets season):

Bruce Brown: 49 points on 31 FGA

Kevin Durant: 43 points on 28 FGA

Kyrie Irving: 26 points on 30 FGA

Brown: 16 rebounds

Durant: 12 rebounds

Irving: 12 rebounds – 10:15 PM

Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne

“They both got to be tired. Kyrie (Irving) is fasting — It’s can’t be easy … I feel for them.”

⁃Steve Nash on Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant – 10:12 PM

Anthony Puccio @APOOCH

Pretty miserable season for the Nets. Bunch of false hope and waiting … for this. On pace for a first round exit in year 2 of KD and Kyrie. – 10:08 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Celtics win 109-103. Lead series 3-0.

Tatum – 39/5/6, 5 steals

Brown – 23/4/5

Smart – 14/3/6

Pritchard – 10 points

Celtics – 50% FGs

Celtics – 12-39 3Ps

Celtics – 13 steals

Brown – 26/8/3

Durant – 16/8/8

Irving – 16 points

Nets – 50.6% FGs

Nets – 12-29 3Ps

Nets – 21 turnovers – 10:03 PM

Tom Haberstroh @tomhaberstroh

Nets Scoring G2-3 vs BOS

Bruce Brown … 49 points

Kevin Durant … 43 points

Kyrie Irving …… 26 points – 10:03 PM

Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe

#Celtics lead most of the way, hold on for a 109-103 win over the #Nets, lead series 3-0. Tatum 39, Brown 23, Smart 14, Pritchard 10; B. Brown 26, Irving 16, Durant 16, Claxton 13, Mills 12. – 10:02 PM

Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops

The Boston Celtics are a game away from a sweep over Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets. – 10:01 PM

Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix

46 minutes for Durant. 43 for Kyrie. There are many reasons the Nets are now down 3-0 in this series. But this is one of them. – 10:01 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Final: Celtics beat the Nets 109-103. Boston leads the series 3-0. Bruce Brown scored 26 points in 40 minutes to lead Brooklyn. Robert Williams return was moot and Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving combined to shoot 12-for-28 from the field. Game 4 is Monday. Ben Simmons might play. – 10:00 PM

Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne

FINAL: Nets 103, Celtics 109

Bruce Brown (26 PTS), Kevin Durant (16 PTS) , Kyrie Irving (16 PTS) & the Nets are down bad. They now trail the series 3-0 after a Jayson Tatum (39 PTS) eruption. With Ben Simmons’ return on the horizon, Brooklyn may have 1 more chance to come back. – 10:00 PM

Nick Friedell @NickFriedell

Kyrie now just 6-for-17 from the field and 0-for-7 from beyond the arc. Fans streaming towards the exits at Barlcays as some “Let’s Go Celtics” chants start to break out. – 9:55 PM

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb

Kyrie Irving is 6-of-17 in Game 3. – 9:54 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

I have seen this Kyrie Irving show before. – 9:54 PM

Ian Begley @IanBegley

Nets trail BOS by 15 with 3 minutes to play in Game 3.

Combined FGAs for Bruce Brown & Nic Claxton tonight, thus far: 28

Combined FGAs for Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving: 28 – 9:54 PM

John Hollinger @johnhollinger

Irving with the Trae Young Memorial early-clock 13-point shot attempt. Didn’t go better for him than it has for most of Trae’s. – 9:53 PM

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor

Down 11 and Kyrie takes an early-clock pullup 30-footer? That ain’t it. – 9:52 PM

Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA

Jayson Tatum has now outscored Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving combined tonight. – 9:43 PM

Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe

Kyrie returns and so does Blake Griffin. #Celtics #Nets – 9:42 PM

Tom Haberstroh @tomhaberstroh

Jaylen Brown is doing the stuff we thought KD and Kyrie were gonna do. Good lord – 9:40 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

The Nets have had a surge from Blake Griffin’s energy and 3-point shooter — but they still trail, 93-84, with 6:29 to go in the 4th quarter. Boston has had an answer for every Brooklyn basket, and Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving each only have 14 points. – 9:40 PM

Nick Friedell @NickFriedell

Kyrie just picked up his 5th foul with 10:27 left in regulation. He is just 5-for-13 from the field in 37 minutes. Nash just plugged Dragic back in the game. Kyrie is struggling for the second game in a row. – 9:34 PM

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb

Celtics should be targeting Kyrie for rest of this game with him having 5 fouls. He’ll be avoiding contact at all costs. – 9:34 PM

Barbara Barker @meanbarb

Kyrie has five fouls with a little over 10 minutes left in fourth quarter. – 9:33 PM

John Karalis @John_Karalis

Kyrie picks up his 5th foul. As if they weren’t targeting him enough, now I’d expect the Celtics to go after him every trip – 9:33 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

5 fouls on Kyrie Irving. – 9:33 PM

Abby Chin @tvabby

Thats 5 fouls for Kyrie with 10 minutes to go! – 9:33 PM

Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe

Fifth foul on Kyrie. #Celtics #Nets – 9:32 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Kyrie’s up to 5 fouls. – 9:32 PM

A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely

Key takeaways as Boston takes 81-72 lead into 4Q

*Bruce Brown (23 pts) continues to be Brooklyn’s best player.

* Marcus Smart transition 3-pointer near the end of the 3Q, a killer for BKN.

*KD/Kyrie=26 pts combined/Jayson Tatum=25 – 9:31 PM

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb

Durant/Kyrie have sat a total of three minutes combined. – 9:30 PM

John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann

Brooklyn was on a run, Griffin stayed in front of Jaylen Brown … & Irving let Smart slide by him for an offensive rebound. – 9:29 PM

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor

Kyrie Irving is an offensive wizard. But he does a wholllllleeee lot of harmful things to his own team. Missed box outs. Blown defensive assignments. Slow rotations. Weak at the point of attack on defense. – 9:29 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Celtics lead 81-72 after three

Tatum – 25 points, 5 steals

Brown – 14 points

Smart – 12 points

Pritchard – 10 points

Celtics – 50.8% FGs

Celtics – 9-30 3Ps

Celtics – 11 TOs

Brown – 23 points

Irving – 14 points

Claxton – 13 points

Nets – 49.2% FGs

Nets – 6-20 3Ps

Nets – 14 TOs – 9:28 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

End of the third quarter: Nets trail the Celtics 81-72. KD has 12 points, Kyrie has 14, Bruce Brown has 23. Every time Nets cut the deficit to one-possession, Boston answers. Do they have a run left in them? – 9:27 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

Assuming we’re going to see Kyrie play 47 mins and KD 46 tonight. They’re on 35 and 34 right now, doubt they sit in this desperation game. – 9:27 PM

Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix

The Nets are playing the Celtics like they are a team you can create mismatches with on simple pick-and-rolls. You can’t. Smart switches on KD, Tatum on Irving, they are just as tough defensively. The offensive strategy is insane. – 9:27 PM

Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe

Wow, #Celtics score 6 pts in the final 48 seconds and lead #Nets 81-72 after 3Q. Tatum 25, J. Brown 14, Smart 12, Pritchard 10; B. Brown 23, Irving 14, Claxton 13, Durant 12. – 9:27 PM

Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill

Taking the desperation from the Nets and surviving. 81-72 after 3. One quarter left for KD and Kyrie, essentially – 9:27 PM

Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne

End of 3rd QTR: Nets 72, Celtics 81

Bruce Brown (23 PTS), Kyrie Irving (14 PTS), Kevin Durant (12 PTS) & the Nets are on the brink of seeing their season go down the drain. The Celtics are 12 minutes away from taking a commanding 3-0 lead in the series unless Brooklyn turns up. – 9:26 PM

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN

This is Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving’s biggest game together in the NBA. They’ve left themselves one quarter to make sure it’s not a disaster. – 9:26 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

Pathetic missed boxout by Irving on Smart after they got a huge stop. – 9:26 PM

Nick Friedell @NickFriedell

A Blake Griffin sighting late in the 3rd. An adjustment.

Let’s see how long Nash goes with this lineup: KD, Kyrie, Mills, Griffin and Brown. – 9:25 PM

Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov

Spike Lee is heating up on the sidelines by the Celtics bench. Did the charge call after that charge, started clapping at Kyrie. He’s in a Jackie Robinson Brooklyn Dodgers jersey and rooting for the Nets like he’s still banned at MSG. – 9:24 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Something to watch: Kyrie Irving and Bruce Brown both have four fouls on them late in the third. – 9:16 PM

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb

Kyrie just passes it off with Theis on him so Curry could try to penetrate against Smart? – 9:12 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

Irving gets Theis on him, and immediately gets off the ball without activating the defense to get the ball to……Bruce Brown guarded 1 on 1 by Marcus Smart. – 9:11 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Four fouls on Kyrie Irving. – 9:11 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

I’d put that turnover on Kyrie. Slip is there, no reason to fade into the corner to stand 3 feet away from KD who already had the ball. – 9:07 PM

Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill

Kyrie having an extended conversation with a frustrated Kevin Durant after that turnover, trying to encourage him – 9:07 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Celtics fans travel but their energy for Kyrie Irving doesn’t. – 9:05 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

I know the focus is on KD not getting shots, but Kyrie is 4-for-11, 0-for-5 from 3, so not exactly taking the pressure off. Bruce Brown is the only one lifting the Nets and Boston will live with that. – 8:50 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

It’s a must-win for the Nets, so I’d expect them to go all out in the second half.

Little to no rest for KD and Kyrie.

Claxton getting a bunch of time.

No more three small guard lineups that Boston keeps eating up. – 8:48 PM

A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely

Celtics lead 53-50 at the half.

*Takeaways: Nic Claxton (10 pts) big off the Brooklyn bench w/2nd chance pts.

* Payton Pritchard (10 pts in 8 min) provided good play in limited minutes.

* Bruce Brown (16 pts) steady X-factor.

*KD/Kyrie 17 pts combined (7/16 shooting) – 8:42 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Celtics lead 53-50 at the half

Tatum – 12 points, 3 steals

Pritchard – 10 points

Brown – 8 points

Smart – 8 points

Celtics – 53.8% FGs

Celtics – 7-21 3Ps

Celtics – 7 TOs

Brown – 16 points

Irving – 10 points

Claxton – 10 points

Nets – 50% FGs

Nets – 4-15 3Ps

Nets – 9 ORs – 8:41 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

The #Nets claw within 53-50 at the break after trailing by as much as a dozen. Bruce Brown has 16, Kyrie Irving and Nic Claxton added ten, while KD has a quiet seven. – 8:40 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Halftime: Celtics lead the Nets 53-50. Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant have combined for 17 points on 7-for-16 shooting. Bruce Brown as 16, Claxton has 10. Role players continue to answer the call. Goran Dragic played just five minutes. Nets reserves played 27 amongst three players – 8:40 PM

Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe

#Celtics lead #Nets 53-50 at half. Tatum 12, Pritchard 10, J. Brown 8, Smart 8, GWilliams 7; B. Brown 16, Irving 10, Claxton 10, Durant 7. – 8:40 PM

Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne

HALF: Nets 50, Celtics 53

Bruce Brown (16 PTS), Kyrie Irving (10 PTS) & the Nets can’t contain the Celtics’ offense. If this continues, Boston will take full control of the game. Brooklyn has to also find a way to get Kevin Durant (7 PTS) more involved too. – 8:38 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Kyrie has come very close to getting a fourth foul here in the first half twice – Celtic look like they’re hunting it. – 8:35 PM

John Karalis @John_Karalis

Kyrie is all over a 10-4 run here for Brooklyn. 3 assists, a steal, and a bucket, to cut this to a 5 point Boston lead – 8:33 PM

Abby Chin @tvabby

That’s 3 fouls on Kyrie Irving with 3:57 left to play in the 2nd quarter. Steve Nash sticks with him on the floor. – 8:29 PM

A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely

Kyrie Irving just picked up his third personal foul, with 4:10 to play in the second quarter. And Steve Nash decides to keep him on the floor and brings Patty Mills in for Seth Curry. Oh, Ok. that makes (no) sense. – 8:29 PM

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb

3 fouls on Kyrie – 8:29 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Three fouls on Kyrie Irving. – 8:28 PM

John Karalis @John_Karalis

Grant Williams has done so much better than expected on switches onto Kyrie. Feels like he should be roasted every time that happens and he just hangs tight – 8:28 PM

Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov

This was an absurd pass by Kyrie Irving. Left-handed, half the length of the court, a through ball between two Celtics defenders with the spin on it to set up Bruce Brown for a layup pic.twitter.com/OBpvYUdGZN – 8:27 PM

Nick Friedell @NickFriedell

Kyrie was terrific in Game 1 — carried the Nets all day offensively.

He is now 7-for-22 since then and has had very little impact. – 8:26 PM

Jay King @ByJayKing

Robert Williams, still Robert Williams. Throws down a dunk on Andre Drummond’s head, then does a pretty good job sticking with Kyrie Irving downhill. – 8:22 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Looked like Kevin Durant was heading to the table before that timeout. If so, he got 2:06 of rest. Plus a bit more actual rest for the end of quarter timeout and this timeout now.

Kyrie Irving went 11 of the 12 first quarter minutes too. – 8:20 PM

Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42

Kevin Durant plays the entire 1Q and Kyrie Irving 11 minutes.

Per @ESPNStatsInfo

Durant and Irving are the only players since 3/23 to play 500+ minutes.

Keep an eye on fatigue with both players. – 8:14 PM

A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely

Celtics lead 30-25 after 1Q:

Stars: Jayson Tatum 12 pts; Kyrie Irving 8 pts

Studs: Bruce Brown 10 pts; Marcus Smart 6 pts, 3 asts – 8:13 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Celtics lead 30-25 after one

Tatum – 12 points

Smart – 6 points

Brown – 4 points

Theis – 4 points

Celtics – 52.4% FGs

Celtics – 4-12 threes

Celtics – 2 turnovers

Brown – 10 points

Irving – 8 points

Durant – 5 points

Nets – 50% FGs

Nets – 3-8 threes

Nets – 4 turnovers – 8:12 PM

Dave Early @DavidEarly

Durant and Irving look like they wanted a few more calls on jumpers that 1st quarter. How physical the Celtics were permitted to play in Boston was a big edge for Green. If they can continue in Brooklyn it could be curtains. – 8:11 PM

Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe

#Celtics lead #Nets 30-25 after 1Q. Tatum 12, Smart 6, J. Brown 4, Theis 4; B. Brown 10, Irving 8, Durant 5. – 8:10 PM

Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA

Derrick White’s close outs are unreal. He flies out to the shooter, lands in front of them perfectly on balance, and then completely walls off Kyrie Irving without hacking. Hardly anyone in the league who can do it at that level. – 8:10 PM

Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne

End of 1st QTR: Nets 25, Celtics 30

Bruce Brown (10 PTS, 2 3PM), Kyrie Irving (6 PTS) & the Nets are in a close one. Brooklyn is struggling to get stops with Boston shooting over 50%. It’s going to take heart to get this win. – 8:10 PM

John Karalis @John_Karalis

Pritchard checks in and Steve Nash immediately reinserts Kyrie Irving – 8:07 PM

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb

Pretty dumb foul by Kyrie there in the penality. – 8:03 PM

A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely

After a so-so start, things have picked up quickly for both teams. KD drained a jumper, Kyrie got a rare basket over Marcus Smart, Tatum has 8 pts in 6 minutes and Daniel Theis threw down a nasty dunk to put Boston ahead 15-14 with 6:03 to play in the first quarter. – 7:58 PM

Nick Friedell @NickFriedell

Bruce Brown is having another solid start for the Nets. He’s already got seven points and is giving the offense the type of early boost it needed. Kyrie has got to play better to help Durant — but somebody else has got to continually help provide an offensive safety valve. – 7:54 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

#Net lead 12-5 after an energized start. Bruce Brown with seven quick points. (The Irving putback was waved off in Secaucus, and the Marcus Smart 3 still isn’t showing up on some apps, but Brooklyn leads by seven). #Celtics – 7:51 PM

Jonah Ballow @jonahballow

Good offensive adjustments thus far by Nets. Getting Durant off ball and screening to get Kyrie better matchups or the double off the switching. – 7:50 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

The Kyrie Irving basket on the tip-in to open the scoring was waved off. – 7:49 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Udoka spoke before the game about still trying to stop Durant and Irving and make others beat them — so I suspect they will live again with the fast Bruce Brown start. – 7:48 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

Deafening cheers in support of Kyrie Irving in #Nets intros pic.twitter.com/7eHbhV31T7 – 7:42 PM

Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney

A lot of noise as Kyrie Irving is introduced last. Given the amount of green in the crowd, don’t think they were all cheers. – 7:40 PM

Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP

Nets at Celtics at Nets – Barclay’s Center – April 23, 2022 – Game 3 Starters

Boston – Smart, Brown, Tatum, Horford, Theis

Brooklyn – Kyrie Irving, Seth Curry, Bruce Brown, Kevin Durant, Andre Drummond

OUT: Boston: None Brooklyn: Simmons, Harris pic.twitter.com/sgoNkwKlJM – 7:11 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Nets starters for Game 3: Irving, Curry, Durant, Brown and Drummond – 7:02 PM

Dave Early @DavidEarly

Nets starters

Irving, Curry, Durant, Brown and Drummond – 7:02 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Celtics starters tonight:

Daniel Theis

Al Horford

Jayson Tatum

Jaylen Brown

Marcus Smart

Nets starters:

Andre Drummond

Kevin Durant

Bruce Brown

Seth Curry

Kyrie Irving – 7:01 PM

Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne

The Nets’ Starters vs. the Celtics:

👴🏾Kyrie Irving

💦Seth Curry

🔒Bruce Brown

💲Kevin Durant

🦍Andre Drummond – 7:01 PM

Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop

You have to figure the Nets are going to make a major push at some point tonight. Therefore, I think the biggest key for Boston in Game 3 is taking a punch and not losing their $#!+.

For Brooklyn, it’s getting a few catch-and-shoot 3s from Kyrie to space the floor for KD. – 5:54 PM

John Karalis @John_Karalis

New on BSJ: Video Breakdown – The simple Celtics adjustment (and great defensive effort) that kept Kyrie Irving in check in Game 2 bostonsportsjournal.com/2022/04/23/vid… – 10:04 AM

