Boston, MA

MBTA “TRANSPORTATION FOR ALL”

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTransit is Essential, Public Transit Public Good Coalitions to Rally in Support of MBTA Low-Income Fare Legislation. Mayor Michelle Wu; environmental, business, labor leaders; and riders to urge the legislature to mandate and resource a systemwide approach to transit affordability. WHAT: Transit is Essential and Public Transit Public Good...

WNAW

Have You Seen Blue Trees in Massachusetts? What Does This Mean?

The color blue has many meanings. For example, in a previous post, we mentioned that a blue porch light may mean a few things including spreading autism awareness as April is Autism Awareness Month, and the color blue is associated with autism. You can find out other reasons why you would display a blue porch light by going here. Also, you may have seen around the Halloween season, that some candy buckets are blue. Most likely the reason for this is the child carrying the blue bucket is autistic. You can read more about the blue candy buckets by going here. The color blue certainly has many meanings.
MassLive.com

Deaths of 2 Massachusetts men who drowned after kayak capsized on Vermont lake ruled accidental

The deaths of two Massachusetts men who drowned after their kayak capsized in a Vermont lake Tuesday were ruled accidental by authorities. Autopsies on 27-year-old Aidan Connolly and 29-year-old Nicholas Samuels preliminarily determined that they died from drowning and cold-water immersion and that their deaths were accidental, according to the Vermont Chief Medical Examiner’s Office.
MORGAN, VT
94.9 HOM

The Most Stereotypical Massachusetts Driver Was Seen on the Maine Turnpike

Usually between Memorial Day Weekend and Labor Day Weekend, drivers and especially out-of-state license plates are seen scattered all over the Maine Turnpike since Vacationland is such a destination during the summer months, especially on weekends. However, even off-season and during the work week, people (and license plates) from away are seen making their way up and down the Turnpike on the daily (myself included, since I drive up from New Hampshire every morning).
MAINE STATE
UPI News

Three lottery players in Massachusetts win $100,000

April 25 (UPI) -- Massachusetts saw a surge of lottery winners as three players won $100,000 over the weekend. The three unidentified winners each won $100,000 across three different scratch-off games. The first two winning scratch-off tickets were purchased on Friday. The first one came from a Massachusetts Millionaires Club...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Mayor Wu responds to school security demands over guns found in Boston Public Schools

BOSTON — Boston Mayor Michelle Wu is responding to the demands of a community group that’s calling for more security measures in the state’s largest school district. According to Boston Safety of Our Schools, eight guns have been found in Boston Public Schools since September. Several of those firearms, including one found in an elementary school, have been loaded.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Agreement reached to create east-west rail in Massachusetts

Gov. Baker is reportedly fully committed to the project. A long-proposed idea that could transform the landscape of Massachusetts is closer to execution than ever before. State House News Service (SHNS) reported Tuesday that federal and state officials came to an agreement on how to create an east-west passenger rail line that would connect the eastern and western parts of the state.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston

Mayor Wu on Boston’s COVID thresholds and the school mask mandate

Mayor Wu answered some important COVID-19-related questions on Monday. Boston Mayor Michelle Wu answered two pressing questions about how the city is handling COVID-19 Monday on WBUR‘s Radio Boston. In her monthly “Mondays with the Mayor” segment, Tiziana Dearing asked Wu to clarify what the city’s established COVID-19 monitoring...
BOSTON, MA
WSBS

This is the Healthiest County in Massachusetts, Check Out the Top Ten

Berkshire County has plenty of options when it comes to getting outside and exercising, plus a bevy of gyms and studios for those who want to stay indoors. Couple those options with farm-to-table restaurants and health-conscious eateries up and down the county, there is really no excuse not to live a healthy and active lifestyle living in The Berkshires. But just how healthy is Berkshire County?
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
CBS Boston

AG Settles Housing Discrimination Cases In Boston, Canton, Ashland, Wellesley

BOSTON (CBS) – The office of Attorney General Maura Healey settled four cases against real estate companies, earlier this month, alleging they refused to rent to recipients of federal housing assistance known as Section 8. The alleged incidents took place in Ashland, Canton, Boston, and Wellesley. “Ensuring access to safe and affordable housing for all of our residents has always been one of the biggest priorities of my office,” Healey wrote in a statement. WBZ-TV spoke with Jan, who says her loved one is an alleged victim in one of the cases. Jan said she and her family want to remain anonymous...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Boston Ranked 4th ‘Most Livable’ City In America By AARP

BOSTON (CBS) — Boston and multiple other Massachusetts cities scored highly on a recent AARP ranking of the “Most Livable U.S. Cities” for 2022. Boston came in fourth among large cities with half a million or more residents, behind top-ranked San Francisco, New York and Washington, D.C. AARP said it looked at factors that are important to adults 50 and over, including housing, neighborhoods, transportation, environment, opportunity, health and engagement. Boston scored highest for its quality of transportation, health policies and neighborhoods. For mid-size cities with populations between 100,000 and 500,000, Cambridge came in second after Alexandria, Virginia. And in the category of small cities, Massachusetts had four of the top five finishers. Watertown was ranked second, followed by Belmont, Arlington and Somerville. Click here for the full ranking.
BOSTON, MA
Traffic
WUPE

Know When You Can Mow in Massachusetts!

Spring is here, grass is beginning to grow, and before you know it people will be out mowing lawns. I remember when I lived in Pittsfield, I was woken up once by a neighbor mowing his lawn. I looked at the clock and saw that it was around 6:30am. First I swore. Then I tried to get back to sleep. And then I started wondering if there were rules about mowing your lawn too early (or too late). Obviously during the summer it gets real hot, and most people don’t want to be mowing lawns in the scorching afternoon sun, so the coolest times to mow are early or late in the day. But, are there rules about how early or late you can do it?
PITTSFIELD, MA
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Cambridge City Council Forcefully Rejects Effort to Delay Mass. Ave. Bike Lanes

The Cambridge City Council rejected two policy orders that sought to delay implementation of the city’s Cycling Safety Ordinance on Monday night after sitting through two and a half hours of public testimony from constituents. At Monday’s Cambridge City Council meeting, Councilors Dennis Carlone, Paul Toner, and E. Denise...

