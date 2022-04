Bored Ape Yacht Club, the best-known collection of NFT "art" and the impetus for the most painful segment in recent late night TV history, was hacked on Monday. Owning a Bored Ape up to this point has required forking out a ludicrous amount of cash for what I have to say are some of the least charming pieces of art I've ever seen. Nevertheless some folk believe that these apes are not, in fact, the 21st century equivalent of tulips: no, these apes will only ever become more valuable, presumably if the human race loses all aesthetic sense and its eyes collectively atrophy.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 2 DAYS AGO