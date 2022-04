On Wednesday evening, the City of Palm Springs held a virtual community meeting for the new homeless navigation center. Palm Springs' new Homeless Navigation Center is set to be located at 3589 McCarthy Road in the northern part of the city. The location of the center has been a source of controversy for residents of those The post Residents voice concerns about homeless navigation center during heated virtual meeting appeared first on KESQ.

PALM SPRINGS, CA ・ 40 MINUTES AGO