ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Music

Former Metallica Bassist Rethinks Interviews After Van Halen Comments

InsideHook
InsideHook
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4b1DBr_0fIcPm1V00
Jason Newsted in his Metallica days. Mick Hutson/Redferns

Jason Newsted’s career in music spans decades, and while he’s most strongly associated with Metallica — the group for which he played bass from 1986 to 2001 — that’s only a part of his impressive discography. He’s played with the likes of Ozzy Osbourne and Voivod; he also contributed to UNKLE’s 1998 debut Psyence Fiction.

More recently, though, Newsted’s drawn attention for a musical venture he opted not to take part in — and it’s led him to publicly rethink his approach to the media.

Earlier this month, Newsted told The Palm Beach Post that Alex Van Halen had approached him last year about joining an iteration of the band on tour. The lineup would have also included Joe Satriani on guitar. But in the end, Newsted opted not to participate.

Now, according to a new report from Ultimate Classic Rock, those comments sparked something of a controversy, with Satriani expressing surprise that Newsted had spoken about the project. For his part, Newsted seemed frustrated that the article had focused on that, as opposed to a benefit his band was playing for a local arts organization that works with children.

“I talked about two seconds about that, and that’s what they chose to go for,” Newsted said in an interview with radio station 98.7. “They didn’t talk about the conservatory, the kids’ classes, the things that we’re doing.”

“I don’t know what interviews I’ll do again,” he added. “I’m not sure if I’ll say yes to anything.”

Given his hopes of promoting a good cause with the interview, Newsted’s frustration is understandable. At the same time, he’s also someone who’s been making music in high-profile bands for decades; it seems odd that he wouldn’t have any awareness that his comments about a proposed Van Halen reunion/tribute tour might overshadow anything else he brought up in that conversation.

Comments / 9

The Darkest Hour
3d ago

He’s absolutely right, they just wanted to start drama.

Reply
8
Related
InsideHook

Sons of Two Metallica Members Ready West Coast Tour

Sometimes rock and roll is a family business. The music world abounds with instances of this, from Jakob Dylan to Miley Cyrus and beyond. For at least two of the members of Metallica, that’s also the case. Tye Trujillo (son of Robert) makes music in the group OTTTO, while Castor Hetfield (son of James) plays drums in the group Bastardane. And now, these two groups are hitting the road together. Call it the Sons of the Monsters of Rock Tour, perhaps.
ROCK MUSIC
InsideHook

Genesis Wows, Chrysler Captivates and Jeep Goes Big at the New York Auto Show

It’s been three years since the New York International Auto Show took place, but it’s not for lack of trying. In 2020, show organizers postponed the traditionally springtime event to August. However, the coronavirus showed no signs of slowing, and the auto show was outright canceled in May. At the time, the Javits Convention Center, the event’s homebase, was converted into a field hospital for COVID-19 patients.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
InsideHook

Your Life Really Can Flash Before Your Eyes Whil Dying, Says Scientists

What happens to your brain in the last moments of life? It’s a question that has vexed scientists, philosophers and religious leaders alike — and something that’s made the subject of near-death experiences a fascinating topic for many. Now, however, a group of scientists have data that could fundamentally transform our understanding of what it means to die — and it turns out that the idea of your life flashing before your eyes has some scientific backing to it.
SCIENCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Newsted
Person
Alex Van Halen
Person
Joe Satriani
Person
Ozzy Osbourne
Fox News

Eddie Van Halen’s son Wolf reacts to losing at Grammys: ‘Feeling pretty damn grateful’

Wolfgang Van Halen, known as "Wolf" by his fans, is feeling "pretty damn grateful" for his very first Grammy nomination. The son of legendary rocker Eddie Van Halen was nominated for best rock song on Sunday night. The 31-year-old’s track, "Distance," was written about his late father and founding member of Van Halen. The award went to Foo Fighters’ "Waiting on a War."
MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

David Lee Roth Responds to Van Halen Tribute Tour Rumors

Former Van Halen frontman David Lee Roth has responded to recently circulated rumors regarding a possible Van Halen tribute tour. The proposed trek would involve the remaining band members celebrating Van Halen’s music alongside some notable guests. Former Metallica bassist Jason Newsted brought the project to light when he recently said he was invited to jam with Alex Van Halen and guitarist Joe Satriani with eyes towards a potential tour. Newsted ultimately bowed out because he "didn't want it to be viewed as a money grab.”
MUSIC
country1037fm.com

Legendary Rock Band Calls It Quits From The Stage

A few years ago (and I think it was here in Charlotte), I became painfully aware that Phil Collins was having some serious health issues. It wasn’t so much that he fell on stage (I think Luke Bryan falls on stage here in Charlotte every time he plays PNC <g>) as much as it was that it took a crew to get him back in a chair. Phil Collins is a rock music legend-both as a solo performer and the lead singer (since 1975) for the rock group, “Genesis.” Phil Collins is 70. Where once stood a man with boundless energy now sits one with severe nerve damage from multiple back surgeries who is incapable of holding drumsticks-much less playing the drums (he was a renown, brilliant drummer). The Pandemic delayed Genesis’ “The Last Domino?” tour, but it finally wrapped up last weekend at London’s O2 Arena. During the show, Phil, from his chair center stage made this announcement.
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unkle#The Palm Beach Post
Rolling Stone

Coachella 2022: The 24 Best Things We Saw

Click here to read the full article. It took three years for music to return to Indio’s Empire Polo Club. But Covid seemed to be an afterthought this past weekend as fans flocked to each Coachella stage, mostly unmasked. Overall, the fest’s 2022 edition served as an exciting three-day celebration of live music’s resurgence, with Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, and Swedish House Mafia alongside the Weeknd topping the bill. (Kanye West’s last-minute drop-off went seemingly unnoticed.) History was made throughout the weekend, as Eilish became the youngest headliner in history, and Pabllo Vittar the first drag queen to perform. Meanwhile 2NE1...
INDIO, CA
Fox News

Paul Herman, 'Sopranos' and 'Goodfellas' actor, dead

Paul Herman, an actor known for starring in "The Sopranos," has died. He was 76. A representative for Herman confirmed the actor died on Tuesday, March 29, which was his 76th birthday. "We are deeply saddened at the loss of our beloved Paul Herman. A true character on and off...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Music
Metallica
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Rock Music
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Music
American Songwriter

The Meaning Behind “Free Bird” by Lynyrd Skynyrd

“Free Bird” by Lynyrd Skynyrd is nine minutes in length, but endless in its cultural and musical impact. The song was first released in 1973 as the closing track on the band’s debut album Lynyrd Skynyrd (Pronounced ‘Lĕh-‘nérd ‘Skin-‘nérd). The lyrics carry the emotional depth that Lynyrd Skynyrd is known for, capturing both the liberation and loneliness of freedom. Although the words end around the five-minute mark, the song continues for four more minutes with one of the most notable guitar passages in rock history. In Lynyrd Skynyrd’s massive discography, “Free Bird” marks one of their greatest musical achievements.
MUSIC
Popculture

Mickey Rourke Reveals Bloody and Painful Forehead Injury in New Photos

Mickey Rourke grossed out his followers on Instagram Tuesday by sharing a photo of a gnarly head injury he suffered recently. The Wrestler star shared a close-up look at a gash on his forehead, with his eyes squinting in pain. Rourke was in a much better mood when he went out for lunch with Al Pacino just days before the accident.
CELEBRITIES
NME

Jimmy Page says he refused to appear on Ozzy Osbourne’s new album

Jimmy Page has explained why he has refused to appear on Ozzy Osbourne‘s new album. It comes after the Black Sabbath legend confirmed that he’d finished the follow up to his 2020 LP ‘Ordinary Man’ earlier this week. Sharing a photo on social media, Osbourne said...
MUSIC
InsideHook

How to Store Your Weed and Keep It Fresh

Welcome to InsideHook’s first annual Weed Week, where we’ll be providing coverage of a variety of cannabis-related goods, services and other topics of high interest for sophisticated stoners everywhere. Cannabis packaging has come a long way from the plastic baggies and spare containers we once used on a...
SCIENCE
TODAY.com

See John Lennon’s son sing ‘Imagine’ for the 1st time after vowing to never perform it

Julian Lennon once vowed to never perform his late father John Lennon's song "Imagine," but the war in Ukraine led him to make an exception to that promise. The 59-year-old singer sang a stunning rendition of the song as part of Global Citizen’s social media rally, Stand Up For Ukraine, which is working to raise money for the embattled country amid Russia's brutal war. Lennon was accompanied by Nuno Bettencourt on guitar as they performed in a dark room illuminated by dozens of candles.
MUSIC
InsideHook

New Documentary Revisits the Toxic Legacy of “Girls Gone Wild”

There are some moments in pop culture history that seem, in retrospect, like an utterly horrible mistake on the part of all involved, creators and viewers alike. The very existence of the Girls Gone Wild franchise definitely falls into that category; we’re a long ways from “hasn’t aged well” when we talk about it. But the series’s legacy isn’t just one of rampant sexism and awful taste, and a new documentary offers a look into just how bad things got.
TV & VIDEOS
InsideHook

InsideHook

New York City, NY
30K+
Followers
15K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

InsideHook brings you advice and recommendations on menswear, dining, fitness, travel and more. Let us help you live your best life.

 https://www.insidehook.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy