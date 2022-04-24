ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Villages, FL

Villagers play field with leaps, throws

By Ryan Weiss, Daily Sun Staff Writer
Villages Daily Sun
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Villages Senior Games held field events on Saturday at The Villages High School. Six different field events took place for...

www.thevillagesdailysun.com

Villages Daily Sun

The Villages Polo Booster Club sells shirts for charity

A polo player is partnering with a Villages lifestyle club to turn his hobby into a benefit for children fighting cancer. Nick Johnson loves to draw in his free time, and one of his horse drawings is available on a shirt being sold by The Villages Polo Booster Club on Sundays during matches at The Villages Polo Club.
THE VILLAGES, FL
Villages Daily Sun

Local athletes wrap up successful competition

Eight days, nearly 30 different sports and more than 2,000 medals awarded — those are numbers only The Villages Senior Games can produce. After a two-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the local Senior Games returned with a bang, wrapping up eight days of competition across The Villages on Sunday. More than 1,900 athletes took part in 29 events between April 16 and 24 at various facilities around the community during the event. That widespread participation among athletes ranging from 50 to nearly 100 is an inspiration in every iteration of the Senior Games, said Pam Henry, the recreation manager of resident lifestyles, parks and public relations for The Villages Recreation and Parks Department.
THE VILLAGES, FL
Local
Florida Sports
The Villages, FL
Sports
City
The Villages, FL
WCJB

Golden Ocala hosts McKenzie’s Moment Golf Tournament

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) -It was a beautiful day at Golden Ocala Golf Club on Monday for the Fourth Annual McKenzie’s Moment Golf Tournament. A star-studded lineup took their best shot at one of North Central Florida’s premier venues, and all for a cause. The event honors McKenzie Gray,...
OCALA, FL
Record-Courier

Flashes newcomer Stricklen sets school record in men's 5,000 meters

Graduate student Nick Stricklen set the Kent State record in the men's 5,000-meter run while finishing sixth at the Indiana Invitational last Friday.  In just his second race as a Golden Flashes student-athlete, and his first outdoor 5K as collegian, Stricklen etched his name in program history with a record time of 14:06.57. ...
KENT, OH

