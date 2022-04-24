Starmer: Government's Rwanda immigration plans are unethical

The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby has again criticised the Government’s new migration policy and warned that the Church of England “is not a passive observer of migration policy”.Earlier this month, the Government announced the new immigration policy, which will see asylum seekers who cross the Channel in small boats sent for processing to Rwanda, where they will have the right to apply to live.The Archbishop previously said the Government’s policy would not stand up to the scrutiny of God, while Prime Minister Boris Johnson accused Mr Welby of being “less vociferous” in his condemnation of Russian President Vladimir Putin...

IMMIGRATION ・ 1 DAY AGO