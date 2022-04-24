Starmer: Government's Rwanda immigration plans are unethical

Protesters took to the streets in several cities in France following Emmanuel Macron’s re-election as president on Sunday night.Footage on social media showed riot police charging into crowds of mostly young people in central Paris, while images of the aftermath signalled officers had used teargas to break up groups. Dozens of people gathered in the neighbourhood of Chatelet, as well as on Place de la République, to oppose Mr Macron’s victory. Protests also took place in Lyon, Montpellier and Toulouse.Earlier in the day, he became the first French leader to win re-election for 20 years, scoring 58.54 per cent...
