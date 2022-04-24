ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Starmer: Government's Rwanda immigration plans are unethical

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLabour leader Sir Keir Starmer has supported the Archbishop of Canterbury and former prime minister Theresa...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Rwanda refugees plan: It’s ‘like a detention camp’ warns country’s former top diplomat

A former top Rwanda diplomat forced into exile has attacked government claims that his country is safe to receive refugees from the UK – likening it to “a detention camp”.Boris Johnson and Priti Patel have insisted asylum seekers are to be given “a one-way ticket” to the east African nation, after crossing the Channel, will be treated humanely and given a new start in life.But Theogene Rudasingwa, Rwanda’s ambassador to the US in the 1990s, has warned “such trust is unfounded” under the iron rule of president Paul Kagame.“Notwithstanding Rwanda’s history, the world must be under no illusion as...
IMMIGRATION
BBC

Brexit: UK government 'squarely responsible' for protocol deal

Responsibility for the Northern Ireland part of the Brexit deal lies "fairly and squarely with the UK government", a former top Stormont civil servant has said. Dr Andrew McCormick, who was the executive's lead on Brexit, said the UK government understood the implications of the NI Protocol. He dismissed any...
POLITICS
The Independent

Archbishop says Church of England not a ‘passive observer’ of migration policy

The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby has again criticised the Government’s new migration policy and warned that the Church of England “is not a passive observer of migration policy”.Earlier this month, the Government announced the new immigration policy, which will see asylum seekers who cross the Channel in small boats sent for processing to Rwanda, where they will have the right to apply to live.The Archbishop previously said the Government’s policy would not stand up to the scrutiny of God, while Prime Minister Boris Johnson accused Mr Welby of being “less vociferous” in his condemnation of Russian President Vladimir Putin...
IMMIGRATION
BBC

Viewpoint: The privilege of being the child of immigrants

In our series of letters from African writers, Algerian-Canadian journalist Maher Mezahi reflects on his years living in Algeria as he gets ready for a new assignment elsewhere. Recently, I have been contemplating the privilege that I and other children of immigrants have over our parents. I first noticed the...
IMMIGRATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keir Starmer
Person
Theresa May
The Independent

Emmanuel Macron: The French president and his family in profile

France’s president Emmanuel Macron is expected to win a second term in the Elysee Palace in Sunday’s runoff vote against far-right challenger Marine Le Pen, having gained 27.8 per cent of votes against her 23.1 per cent in the first round and topped opinion polls throughout the race. Mr Macron impressed viewers during Wednesday evening’s lengthy TV debate with Ms Le Pen, in which he appeared combative and even a little haughty, challenging his opponent over her party’s financial ties to Vladimir Putin and Russia, and questioning her competence to govern.However, the incumbent remaining in power is far from...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rwanda#Africa#Starmer Government#Labour
Daily Mail

Marine Le Pen’s presidency election hopes dealt a blow as she and her father are accused of embezzling more than £500,000 from the EU a week before she goes head-to-head with Emmanuel Macron

Would-be President of France Marine Le Pen was tonight at the centre of a major criminal fraud enquiry – after she and senior colleagues were accused of stealing more than half-a-million pounds from the European Union. EU investigators have accused Le Pen, 53, and her own father Jean-Marie Le...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
BBC
Daily Mail

Joe Biden's envoy warns Washington is 'watching' Britain's ongoing Brexit row with the EU over Northern Ireland after 'candid' talks on a trade deal with minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan

Joe Biden's trade envoy warned that Washington was watching Britain's ongoing row with the EU over Northern Ireland today, after holding talks in London. Katherine Tai met International Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan as Boris Johnson prepares to potentially tear up the post-Brexit deal that introduced border checks that have turned into a running sore.
POLITICS
BBC

Janez Jansa: Slovenia votes out pro-Trump populist

Slovenia's populist Prime Minister Janez Jansa has suffered a heavy defeat in parliamentary elections by a left-leaning party formed only in January. Mr Jansa's Slovenian Democratic party took about 24% of the vote, compared to 34.5% for the Freedom Movement party led by former businessman Robert Golob. The poll was...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AFP

France votes in showdown for Macron and Le Pen

French voters headed to the polls Sunday for the presidential run-off between centrist incumbent Emmanuel Macron and his challenger Marine Le Pen, whose far-right party appears set to have its strongest election showing ever. On the basis of that figure, polling firms estimated that the abstention rate was on course for 28 percent which, if confirmed, would be the highest in any French presidential run-off since 1969.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Protests erupt in France after Macron’s election win

Protesters took to the streets in several cities in France following Emmanuel Macron’s re-election as president on Sunday night.Footage on social media showed riot police charging into crowds of mostly young people in central Paris, while images of the aftermath signalled officers had used teargas to break up groups. Dozens of people gathered in the neighbourhood of Chatelet, as well as on Place de la République, to oppose Mr Macron’s victory. Protests also took place in Lyon, Montpellier and Toulouse.Earlier in the day, he became the first French leader to win re-election for 20 years, scoring 58.54 per cent...
PROTESTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy