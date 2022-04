RHINEBECK – Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro has appointed two high school students to serve on the Dutchess County Agricultural Advisory Committee. Stissing Mountain High School senior Cailin Halladay and John Jay High School junior Jenna Franco are slated to serve on the Dutchess County Agricultural Advisory Committee and its Education Subcommittee and are the first two such Youth Leadership members to serve on the committee. Ms. Halladay and Ms. Franco were appointed to a one- and two-year term, respectively. Molinaro announced the appointments at the 2022 Agriculture Breakfast at the Dutchess County Fairgrounds in Rhinebeck.

DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO