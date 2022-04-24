ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cobleskill, NY

Cobleskill Police investigating after two shots fired into house

By Harrison Gereau
 3 days ago

COBLESKILL, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – At 5:05 a.m. on Saturday, Cobleskill Police responded to a report of shots fired into a house on Parkway Drive. Responding officers were able to determine that, although there were people home at the time of the incident, no one was injured.

Cobleskill Police, with help from the New York State Police and Schoharie County Sheriff’s Deputies, interviewed witnesses and processed the scene for evidence. A total of two rounds were fired into the house, and police recovered evidence at the scene. Police are currently following up on several leads in the case, and the investigation is continuing.

At this time the incident appears to be isolated in nature. Police do not believe that there is a threat to the general public.

No additional information had been released as of Sunday morning. Further updates will be given when appropriate.

