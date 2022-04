Nothing to do for Karen Khachanov in Belgrade. Between the Russian tennis player and the Serbian ATP 250 final was the host Novak Djokovic, who roared again and won by comeback after the initial disadvantage (6-4 1-6 2-6). Khachanov still stops in the semifinals in 2022, who since the beginning of the year only once in three - in Adelaide 1 - has managed to go all the way to the final.

TENNIS ・ 2 DAYS AGO