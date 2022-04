Hartford CT- Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks. .OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds. 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 4 HOURS AGO