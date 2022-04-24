Want to know why TCU is dropping the Froggie 5-0 golf carts? Just follow the money

A drop in the TCU budget bucket

A main factor for TCU eliminating golf carts in the Froggie 5-0 escort program was cost. (April 21, 1A, “TCU safety escort system to eliminate some golf carts”) The carts cost $8,000 to $10,000, and the university replaces about two per year. If someone is scared or threatened, aren’t carts a much faster means of responding?

If TCU’s athletics programs asked for $25,000-$50,000 a year, it would be approved in the blink of the eye. Priorities?

- Bernardine Gehle, Fort Worth

Students need this history

The Editorial Board argues that more Texas history instruction in more grades is “too much of a good thing.” (April 20, 13A, “Too much of a good thing? Education board is overdoing it with more Texas history lessons”) But it overlooked something important: The great gap in Fort Worth kids’ social studies education is the history of their own city. Our kids learn nothing of Fort Worth history, and teachers have no resources to teach it even if they want to.

Wouldn’t it be nice if Fort Worth kids learned what is so great about their hometown? Who is it named for? When did it begin?

In 1967, Fort Worth ISD adopted a Fort Worth history textbook that is now outdated and out of print. After more than half a century, a new “Young People’s History of Fort Worth” is in the works, thanks to TCU Press.

Fort Worth history will still not be part of the regular curriculum, but at least teachers and students will have a resource to use.

- Richard Selcer, Fort Worth

The writer is a regular contributor to the Star-Telegram’s Fort Worth History column.

They make Fort Worth beautiful

During a delightful stroll through immaculately manicured Morris Berney Park on a beautiful Easter Sunday, I was inspired to give a tip of my hat to the many city and county workers who make Fort Worth such a wonderful place to live. How fortunate we are to enjoy such great leadership.

- Rick Schwab, Fort Worth

Reverse all Biden’s policies

I’m always upset about the war in Ukraine, but what about the border wall, inflation, gas prices, immigration, crime and out-of-control spending? The Biden administration needs to address all of them.

First, do not cancel the Title 42 policy at the border. Reinstate the “Remain in Mexico” policy and agreements with Central American countries. Next, open up pipelines and stop demonizing the oil companies. Getting guns off the streets will not solve crimes, but getting criminals off the streets and into prisons for a long time will.

- Lucille Bida, Arlington

Bigotry is not in the past

An April 19 letter writer (19A) reader questioned the point of Bud Kennedy’s column “In 1922, Easter in Fort Worth was about Jesus and the KKK.” (April 17, 1C) The point is that some churches have not acknowledged racism in their past or present. They still use patriotism to cover racism and anti-ethnic bigotry.

Other churches do the healing work of acknowledging, confessing and acting to restore authentic Christian teachings of loving God and neighbor.

- Loveta Eastes, Benbrook

Social services benefit everyone

It’s disgusting that people at My Health My Resources of Tarrant County, who deal with some of the most vulnerable in our society, are paid such poor wages. Who advocates for these employees? The state better get its act together and find money in the budget for these people, or we will have increasing homelessness and crime and potential abuse.

- Julie Wende, Fort Worth

Use school resources wisely

Critics are complaining unjustly about Florida’s new law that limits to age-appropriate levels what teachers can address in the classrooms. (April 22, 13A, “Disney self-government in peril after Florida House vote”) The majority of parents want teachers to spend the limited school day preparing students to function in the world.

Elementary students need more emphasis on reading, writing and math and no time wasted on age-inappropriate subjects. Today’s students are scoring poorly in grade-level competency tests in these subjects. High school graduates do not have the basic skills to join the workforce. Yet school administrators and educators choose to use valuable resources in inappropriate ways.

- Ray Harris, Fort Worth