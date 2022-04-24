ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fan poll: Who should be TCU football’s starting quarterback next season?

By Drew Davison
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 3 days ago

TCU football wrapped up its spring season with a two-quarter scrimmage on Friday night at Amon G. Carter Stadium.

Coach Sonny Dykes refused to declare a favorite for the starting quarterback job afterward. Senior Max Duggan and redshirt freshman Chandler Morris split first-team reps throughout the spring, although there wasn’t much separation between the two.

Redshirt freshman Sam Jackson got the third most reps during practices followed by true freshman Josh Hoover.

This competition feels like it’ll eventually be won by Duggan or Morris in fall camp. However, Dykes recalled earlier this spring his tenure at Cal when a true freshman named Jared Goff ended spring practices as the fourth-string quarterback before becoming the starter during fall camp.

So much can change between now and the season opener at Colorado on Sept. 2. And, given Dykes’ history of landing transfer quarterbacks during his time at SMU, it’s too early to rule out a possible transfer addition this summer.

Let us know what fans are thinking about the QB situation for the Frogs by voting in the poll. Feel free to vote multiple times if you wish. Hey, we may even share the results with Dykes.

Fort Worth Star-Telegram

