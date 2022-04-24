Reader irritated by columnist whose views seem to negate right to differing opinions

Who’s “self-righteous?

Leonard Pitts’ recent editorial was a mind-boggling exercise in the self-righteous mentality he so laboriously insisted could only be credited to Republicans.

He begins by making it clear that any who don’t fall in line with the rest of his article’s contentions are already guilty of the very extremism he is about to expose. Adherents, he insists, cannot be considered merely conservative political voices on the American stage, but are by nature incorrigible, unpatriotic fanatics.

Convinced of his own veracity, he assumes his worldview the only reasonable consideration for what’s normal, a luxury no one else can apparently be permitted. Any disagreement with his “common American narrative” confirms dissenters are guilty of the rebellious radicalism plaguing all who dare to criticize the current Democratic administration’s programs.

Isn’t Pitts’ liberal thinking, after all, the default standard which defines American democracy? In a true democracy, none are so callously dismissed from the political discourse.

Only in dictatorships, can citizens be considered dangerously “wrong,” as solely defined by the government or media in power.

Mr. Pitts should take a long hard look at himself before sanctioning the rest of us for daring to agree with any Republican perspectives.

David Rockwell, Beaufort

Support teachers

On Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, Governor McMaster was joined on stage by a host of lawmakers to declare that they would move South Carolina into the top 25 in the nation in average teacher salaries.

“They don’t want to do it for the money, but they can’t do it without the money,” McMaster said.

Now, three years later, with a dire teacher shortage crisis looming, parents and teachers and all those who have faith in the future of our state’s children are asking the legislature to please come through on this promise of a fully funded raise of $3,000 for all teachers in the state.

I love my children’s teachers and my colleagues, so this week as an early Teacher Appreciation Week gift, I’ll be calling every senator and asking them to give my children’s teachers a well-deserved raise.

I invite you to join me. You can find your Senator’s contact info here: https://www.scstatehouse.gov/legislatorssearch.php

Patrick Martin, North Charleston

Small efforts matter

Even the smallest efforts can make a big difference to the citizens of the Ukraine.

I challenge every resident, business and restaurant owner to find a small way to donate to the Ukrainian resistance.

At ArtWare, we’re donating 100% off all the sales from every item with a sunflower on it to The Red Cross Initiative in the Ukraine.

Make a difference. Small gestures can make a big impact.

Jennifer Megliore, Hilton Head

Moderation, please

We live in an age of radical viewpoints where liberals and conservatives have reached extreme opposite ends of conciliatory dialogue for progress, thus endangering our society’s future.

Enter the application of “moderation,” described by Wikipedia as an ideological category designating rejection of radical extreme views, especially in regard to politics and regions.

“The Key of Life,” (Psychology Today, 7/4/17), states that “well-being and success rest on one principle in all things, ‘moderation.’ ”

Greek Philosophers got it right. “Everything in moderation, nothing in excess” (Socrates). “Moderation is a harmony between reason, spirit and desire” (Plato).

Aristotle considered moderation a moral virtue. Ben Franklin advised: “Never quote excess, but let moderation be your guide.”

One can conclude that being a moderate is a quality of being restrained, avoiding excess or extremes thus counterbalancing the excesses of risk by embracing moderation, a form of self control.

The lesson for each of us is to resist over responding to each situation, assess each on its merits, listen and consider all points of view while trusting common sense.

Most importantly, leave partisanship baggage behind; thinking independently without prejudice.

Earle Everett, Hilton Head