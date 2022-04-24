If Jackson’s SCOTUS grilling angered you, what about Gorsuch, Kavanaugh and Barrett?

What goes around

I watched only a small part of the Supreme Court confirmation hearings for Ketanji Brown Jackson because, except for some of Jackson’s own testimony, I found them as interesting as watching paint dry. Apparently, recent letter writers critical of the senators’ questioning have not researched previous confirmation hearings. This toxic and judgmental attitude began at the hearings for Robert Bork and Clarence Thomas.

This country would be in better shape if we all remembered Matthew 7:1 more often: Judge not lest you be judged.

President Joe Biden should have warned Jackson what to expect. He helped create this climate as chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee in the 1980s and ’90s. The same people who objected to how Jackson was treated had no trouble with treating Brett Kavanaugh, Neil Gorsuch and Amy Coney Barrett badly. If the past of one candidate matters, so should those of all.

- Gerry Wilson, Lathrop, Missouri

Superb service

I went to the Lee’s Summit License Office on Southwest Blue Parkway on a Wednesday morning earlier this year to renew my driver’s license. Though it was quite busy, the experience was pleasant thanks to the gracious Alicia and to the office being organized, synchronized and sanitized. I was in and out in under an hour, and left satisfied with my experience.

- Katherine J. Smykowski, Lee’s Summit

Use your feet

Now that gas prices are again extremely high, maybe some of us will consider a simple alternative that could save us all a lot of money.

A large percentage of the gas consumed in this country is from millions of cars waiting in lines for drive-thru services. As the weather improves and the pandemic subsides, think about parking your car and walking inside to do business.

- Armand Way, Topeka

Stop the return

Recent stories in The Star provided information about organizations in Kansas City that are devoted to aiding convicts who have returned from incarceration to start their lives over. In addition to providing numerous services designed to help these people stabilize their personal lives, these organizations also provide a tremendous service to our city by greatly reducing the chances of former convicts returning to lives of crime.

Second Chance is one such organization. It has kept careful statistics that clearly show that the rate of return to incarceration by repeat offenders is reduced from the state average of 65% to less than 5% because of the services it provides to people on probation or parole.

Therefore, fewer crimes are committed in our community and our governments avoid the legal expenses of prosecution and incarceration.

Second Chance operates under the auspices of the Kansas City Metropolitan Crime Commission. For more information, go to kc-crime.org/second-chance

- Bill Chastain, Second Chance board member, Kansas City

Wrong charges

Some of those involved in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection have received charges such as trespassing or destruction of government property.

That would be like charging John Wilkes Booth with illegal use of a firearm.

- Jim Kilen, Kansas City

Kindness matters

Several weeks ago, while walking through the parking lot after picking up my wife from her beauty shop, I met a younger man going the opposite direction. I said a few words to him and continued toward our car.

He turned and came up behind me and said, “You are the first friendly person I have talked to today.” He then handed me a $100 bill. I was so shocked that I don’t remember what I said back to him.

In my 85-plus years, nothing has ever touched me so. It made my day, which is meaningful as I’m caring for my lovely wife, who has Alzheimer’s.

When I thank God for the many blessings I have received, I will always remember the kindness shown by a perfect stranger.

It doesn’t have to cost a thing to be nice to another person.

- Charlie McVey, Raytown

Patriotic moment

I would like to give a big thank-you to KCTV-5 for playing a very good rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner” during its early morning programming. The woman singing it does a wonderful job, and my wife and I enjoy hearing it every day.

Three of my brothers served in World War II, one fighting in the Battle of the Bulge. He was wounded during that conflict and survived into his 70s.

We appreciate hearing the national anthem and hope KCTV will continue playing it every day.

- Keith Rudicel, Overland Park

Out of cash?

Thanks to our renowned quarterback requiring such a large slice of the pie, there’s not enough left to retain all our other quality Chiefs players. Our Super Bowl-caliber team is disintegrating. Other teams in our division are getting stronger. Sadly, ours is the opposite.

- Joyce Page, Blue Springs

No deterrent

I am a Black Republican. It is clear to me that increasing jail sentences will not reduce crime. It is my conclusion from observations over the years that the proposal to do so is biased.

I am reminded of the plight of Kevin Strickland. Experts said there was no reason to continue his incarceration and that he should be released immediately after being in prison wrongly for 43 years. Gov. Mike Parson said publicly he was not sure Strickland was innocent. Yet legal experts of great prowess had assessed the situation and concluded Strickland was not guilty.

Increasing prison sentences tells certain segments of our society that we are going to keep Black people in jail for longer periods, and that will quell crime. There are proportionally many more Black people in jail than statistically should be.

As a very conservative Republican, I kindly suggest that we need more people with the intellectual depth to get results that are meaningful and free of racial prejudice working on crime prevention and viable solutions for punishing the guilty.

- Michael H. Jones, Leavenworth