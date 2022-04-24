Family wanted: Jasmine loves reading, board games and watching funny movies

Jasmine is a kind and sensitive young girl who loves reading and playing board games. You can also find Jasmine doing arts and crafts, or playing the piano. She loves funny movies.

Jasmine, 17, is proud of the progress she has made in school this year. She would like to be a beautician one day.

Jasmine would benefit from a family that can provide her with stability and opportunities to continue to learn skills that will help her become a successful member of her community.

If you are interested in becoming an adoptive parent, visit the Adopt Kansas Kids website at www.adoptkskids.org , send an email to customercare@adoptkskids.org or call 855-AdoptKS (855-236-7857). Jasmine’s case number is CH-7844.