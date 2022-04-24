Detached garage catches fire in Dayton, no injuries

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Crews put out a garage fire in Dayton early Sunday morning.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, a detached garage on the 100 block of North McGee Street.

Crews responded to the scene around 4:30 a.m. and the fire has since been put out.

Dispatch confirmed that there were no injuries, however, Dayton fire said there were reports of a homeless individual living in the garage.

Dayton fire reported that the fire appears to have been set as there is evidence of gas around the scene.

2 NEWS will update this story when more information is available.

