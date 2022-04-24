Detached garage catches fire in Dayton, no injuries
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Crews put out a garage fire in Dayton early Sunday morning.
According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, a detached garage on the 100 block of North McGee Street.Troy DORA businesses benefit during first warm weather weekend
Crews responded to the scene around 4:30 a.m. and the fire has since been put out.
Dispatch confirmed that there were no injuries, however, Dayton fire said there were reports of a homeless individual living in the garage.
Dayton fire reported that the fire appears to have been set as there is evidence of gas around the scene.
2 NEWS will update this story when more information is available.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.
Comments / 0