Greenwich, CT

Greenwich’s River House director honored and other news

By Karen Tensa
GreenwichTime
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpringfield College in Springfield, Mass., has named Jesika Garay from Greenwich to the Dean’s List for academic excellence for the 2021 fall semester. Garay has a primary major of art therapy. Honored students must have a minimum semester grade average of 3.500 for the term. Baylor honors local...

