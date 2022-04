MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Very warm weather will continue through Tuesday with along with scattered showers and thunderstorms by the late afternoon and evening. Very mild temperatures will remain in place through Tuesday. By Tuesday afternoon and evening, a cold front will move into the area. The front will be be accompanied by scattered showers and thunderstorms. Cooler temperatures will filter in behind the front for the middle of the week.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO