The EU is making tech regulation look easy

Good morning, and welcome to Protocol Fintech. This Monday: the power of trading subscriptions, Stripe’s stablecoin move, and Gary Gensler speaks at a London conference. As we send this edition, I’ll be in Northern Virginia, where I grew up and where Protocol has an office. We’re going to run briefer newsletters this week, as the team is gathering to meet in person for the first time since, well, pretty much ever. We’ll still note any business-critical news, of course, and we’re pleased to deliver a series of stories on a topic of keen interest to those in fintech: subscriptions. It’s not just about processing card-on-file transactions — we’re looking at the potential for the subscription model to fuel fintech’s growth.

COMMODITIES & FUTURE ・ 2 DAYS AGO