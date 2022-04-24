ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The EU is making tech regulation look easy

By Jamie Condliffe, the Source Code team
If there's been a defining narrative in technology over recent years, it's surely been that companies overreach, piss people off, get yelled at by lawmakers and then kind of get away with it for a...

What the US could take from Europe’s new content rules

Hello, and welcome to Protocol Policy! While we all wait to find out whether the fates of Twitter and Elon Musk will be linked for all time, I want to dig into the new way that Europe is poised to end the free-wheeling days of Big Tech, and what it might mean for the U.S. Plus, the Commerce Department is sniffing around competition in the app market, and the worldwide concern with dark patterns could have big ramifications for all our many subscriptions.
The subscription prescription for making crypto and stock trading profitable

Good morning, and welcome to Protocol Fintech. This Monday: the power of trading subscriptions, Stripe’s stablecoin move, and Gary Gensler speaks at a London conference. As we send this edition, I’ll be in Northern Virginia, where I grew up and where Protocol has an office. We’re going to run briefer newsletters this week, as the team is gathering to meet in person for the first time since, well, pretty much ever. We’ll still note any business-critical news, of course, and we’re pleased to deliver a series of stories on a topic of keen interest to those in fintech: subscriptions. It’s not just about processing card-on-file transactions — we’re looking at the potential for the subscription model to fuel fintech’s growth.
Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
Elon Musk buys Twitter, opens Seventh Seal of the Apocalypse

Elon Musk, the world’s wealthiest man, who thinks tunnels are immune to natural disasters, is purchasing Twitter. The company confirmed on Monday afternoon that it had accepted the billionaire’s offer. “Twitter, Inc. today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by an entity wholly owned by Elon Musk, for $54.20 per share in cash in a transaction valued at approximately $44 billion,” reads the official press release. “Upon completion of the transaction, Twitter will become a privately held company.”
