This Absolutely Brilliant Way to Invest $10,000 Is About to Get Even Better

By Keith Speights
 3 days ago

Good things don't last forever. However, sometimes they stay around for a while. And in a few cases, they even become more appealing as time goes by.

You can probably think of a few examples that fit the bill -- perhaps a classic song or a favorite wine. But there's also something that belongs on the list that can make you a tidy sum of money. Here's an absolutely brilliant way to invest $10,000 that's about to get even better.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lk8Eo_0fIcHeg100

Image source: Getty Images.

Rising with inflation

In most cases, inflation is the enemy of investors. There are multiple repercussions when prices rise, most of which are bad.

For example, the Federal Reserve typically looks at raising interest rates to fight inflation. These moves can cause most stocks to fall and sometimes even lead to a recession. Higher interest rates tend to throw cold water on real estate markets. And most bond prices fall as rates go up.

However, you can buy Series I savings bonds beginning on May 1, 2022, that are expected to offer an annual interest rate of 9.62%. That's higher than the current I bond interest rate of 7.12%.

This great investment alternative is getting even better not in spite of inflation but because of inflation. The "I" in I bonds actually stands for inflation. The rates for the bonds are set based on Consumer Price Index for all Urban Consumers (CPI-U).

Series I savings bonds are issued by the U.S. Treasury Department. They're backed by the full faith and credit of the U.S. government, making them among the least risky investments you'll find.

The fine print

Is this too good to be true? Nope. However, it pays to read the fine print.

First of all, don't expect to plunk most of your investment portfolio into I bonds if you have a lot of money saved up. You can only buy $10,000 worth of electronic I bonds per year. You could also purchase a maximum of $5,000 worth of paper I bonds. The catch is that these paper bonds can only be purchased with federal income tax refunds.

Your interest rate will likely change in November 2022. That's because I bond rates are set twice per year (in May and November). If inflation eases up, the interest rate for the bonds will be reduced.

However, the interest rate on I bonds can never go below zero. This means that the worst annual interest you could receive is 4.82% (assuming the May rate is set at 9.62% and the November rate is 0%.) Of course, it's highly unlikely that the rate will fall that much in six months.

You also must hold Series I bonds for at least one year. If you sell the bonds before five years have passed, you'll forfeit any interest from the previous three months.

Is there a better alternative?

Sure, there are other smar ways to invest in a high-inflation environment. Many real estate investment trusts (REITs) have inflation riders built into their leases. Some stocks could beat inflation due to their strong pricing power. You can also buy Treasury Inflation Protected Securities, or TIPS, which have interest rates pegged to inflation.

But REITs and other stocks don't come with the guaranteed returns that I bonds do. And TIPS have much lower interest rates than I bonds (the current TIPS rate is 4.25%).

I don't think that there's a better alternative for investing $10,000 than I bonds. Just remember that -- like all good things -- those great interest rates won't last forever.

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Motley Fool

Nervous About the Stock Market? This ETF Could Keep Your Money Safer

There's a chance a market downturn could be on the horizon. Some investments have a better chance of surviving volatility than others. S&P 500 ETFs can be a fantastic option, but there are a few things to consider before you buy. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
CNBC

Jim Cramer: Be ready to pounce with cash on hand when market uncertainty settles

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday told investors that they shouldn't rely on optimism as a market strategy, but should still be prepared to act when the market recovers. "I think you can do very well right now in a balanced portfolio that also has a lot of cash on the sidelines. You want to be ready for the moment when things actually get better," the "Mad Money" host said.
Inc.com

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
dailyhodl.com

Indicator That’s Almost Never Failed Could Signal Next Bitcoin (BTC) Bottom, Says Top Crypto Analyst

A popular crypto analyst says that he’s closely following one indicator that has consistently marked the bottom for Bitcoin (BTC) since 2017. In a new video, crypto strategist Kevin Svenson tells his 68,200 YouTube subscribers to keep a close eye on the weekly Coinbase volume of Bitcoin, which he says has been an accurate indicator of trend reversals.
Motley Fool

Losing Money in the Stock Market? Here's How You Can Earn it Back

Drawdowns are an unavoidable feature of investing in risk assets. Severe drawdowns are unsettling, but you can still make it back -- if you play the long game. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
FOXBusiness

Elon Musk’s inflation duration warning

TSLA TESLA INC. 1,005.05 -3.73 -0.37%. Still, Musk noted that rising prices may be a bigger and longer challenge for the economy than currently anticipated. "Inflation is at like a 40 or 50-year high. And I think the official numbers actually understate the true magnitude of inflation…and that inflation appears to be likely to continue for at least the remainder of this year" he said on the electric-vehicle maker’s earnings call. He also explained how Tesla's suppliers are preparing. "In some cases, we’re seeing suppliers request 20% to 30% cost increases for parts from last year to the end of this year" he disclosed.
Motley Fool

2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Through Any Recession

The Nasdaq Composite has fallen 18.7% from its high, and a recession in the next year is possible. Roku is reshaping the entertainment industry and Paycom Software simplifies human capital management. Both companies have solid prospects for long-term growth, and no recession will change that. You’re reading a free article...
Motley Fool

Beyond Stock Splits: 2 Supercharged Growth Stocks to Buy Now

Stock splits often generate hype, but they don’t change the value of the underlying business. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool

3 Stocks I Have a Close Eye on Right Now

The Trade Desk could see some benefits from the current content streaming environment. PayPal has round-tripped its stock price over the past two years, but it has significantly grown since then. Latin America's e-commerce penetration is behind the U.S.; MercadoLibre will help close that gap. You’re reading a free article...
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

