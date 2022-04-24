ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, KS

Woman recruited by Roger Golubski at age 12: ‘The system still goes on’

By Melinda Henneberger
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 3 days ago

A Kansas City, Kansas, woman I’ve been talking to for months — someone I know the FBI wants to interview , too — says she went to work for former KCK police detective Roger Golubski when she was only 12 years old. And she remained in his employ — under his control, really — for decades.

Golubski’s lawyer, Morgan Roach, did not respond to a request to respond to this woman’s many serious allegations.

She and Golubski met right after her mother had died, when he answered a call that a bunch of kids had broken into a building. He let her go, she says, in that he didn’t bring her down to the police station that day, or ever. But he never let her go in a larger sense, and in return for that “favor” drew her into the drug business.

A few years later, in what sounds like a particularly sordid Ponzi scheme, she began to be rewarded for bringing in other girls her age, who were paid for dancing and for sex at parties for important people, where one prominent KCK official liked to put out his cigar on girls’ skin.

One day, she took me on a tour of drug and trafficking houses, and pointed out Golubski’s late mother’s former home on Ella Avenue . That’s where, before high school started most mornings, she and those she’d recruited to work for Golubski would go for breakfast.

Instead of seeing the detective as their tormentor, she said, they saw him as someone who was helping them out by giving them money they could then bring home to their own mothers.

When I told her I thought that sounded like Hamas handing out social services while drafting innocents into a terror organization, she said I would never understand. “I saw it as feeding my brothers and sisters. I brought girls to him,” yes, but as a result, some of them “are people who own their own businesses today.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Vk44Z_0fIcGVDd00
The former Kansas City, Kansas, police detective has been accused of raping and extorting dozens of mostly Black women.

‘That man is on the bottom of the totem pole’

Did any of her friends ever complain that she had drawn them into a life of pain and degradation? “No, they were helping their mamas.”

Over the years, though, it’s also true that “a lot of these women” who worked for Golubski “came up missing.”

Did Golubski himself kill them? “Some,” she said. “He was told to,” because “you can’t keep them too long” or “they want to get off drugs and have more of a life. When they threatened to leave, or talk, that’s what happened.”

Meanwhile, “you make sure you have enough on them to be able to run them.” They were made to do as they were told, she said, because “if it’s my mama or your mama, it’s going to be your mama.”

Some of those who went missing, however, had nothing to do with Golubski themselves, but were killed to send a message to a brother or father or boyfriend who wasn’t doing as he was told. “You don’t break the horse; you break everyone around the horse.”

When she finally left this life, four years ago, because of something one of her children had said, she didn’t exactly give two weeks’ notice. “I just stopped answering the phone, and you don’t do that.” Right after that, she was shot, not by him, but in a hit that obviously did not succeed.

Yet when I first met her, she was still defending Golubski, who has been accused of raping and extorting dozens of mostly Black women. The FBI believes him directly responsible for at least one murder .

‘He wanted to be a priest, but he had sinned’

“A lot of people are looking at one person, but that man is on the bottom of the totem pole,” she told me back then. He “wanted out a long time ago. He did a lot wrong, but he never wanted to be in police” in the first place. “He wanted to be a priest, but he had sinned.”

In a deposition just over a year ago, one of the few things Golubski said other than that he was invoking his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination was that he had wanted to become a priest, and had spent four years in a Catholic seminary.

Golubski does feel guilty about the life he’s led, she said, and over the years would sometimes dress as a priest, light candles and pray at a makeshift altar. To punish himself, “he still lays in the basement on a twin bed.”

But no, at least until lately, she said, he did not worry about being arrested. Why would he, she asked, when “so many people who’ve said something have been ignored” and disbelieved.

“He said multiple times that if I go down, you all go down.”

In the time I’ve known her, she’s begun to come to terms with what he is, and what he dragged her into when she was still a kid. Sometimes, she’s overcome with remorse, at one point asking me, “Am I any better than he is?”

Answer: There is no comparison between a child who was preyed upon when she had no options and the grown man who preyed on her because he could.

She does not believe there will ever be justice for any of the survivors of the system he was only part of.

And no, she said, he’s not out of the business, even now: “The system still goes on.”

Since she stopped working for him and the cartel that still controls so much and so many in Wyandotte County, she said, there has been more than one attempt on her life.

To talk to the FBI, whose agents have been looking at Golubski and corruption in the KCKPD on and off since the 1980s, she’d need to feel they’re serious, rather than on the wrong side of this themselves, just as she used to be.

Nothing that’s happened so far has convinced her that’s the case.

Comments / 3

Debbie Wallace
3d ago

Come on Mayor you promised to address this corruption and like your other promises you haven't. I realize in the beginning you were busy wasting taxpayers money on a $90,000 LUXURY VEHICLE and later returned it and still cost the taxpayers thousands of their hard earned dollars...so what are you up to? Could it be the fact that you are a part of the corruption and cover-ups since YOU were the one who handled it in your internal affairs position? WYCO and the victims deserve answers and the guilty need to be taken off the taxpayers funds retirement/or active and prosecuted.

Reply
15
ELL Tolson
3d ago

The community needs to be vigilant too as law enforcement agencies investigate. It is not just law enforcement that needs to watch for signs of this happening in their communities but also the people of their communities.

Reply
5
Related
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kansas City, KS
Crime & Safety
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
City
Kansas City, KS
KSN News

Public defender removed from Wichita murder case

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A public defender’s request to be removed from representing Charity Blackmon in the Sedgwick County Court was granted on Wednesday, April 13. Blackmon was initially charged on suspicion of first-degree murder in a hit-and-run and a shooting that killed bicyclist Merrill Rabus, 54, in east Wichita back in March of 2021. […]
WICHITA, KS
KOLR10 News

Man following women in Springfield identified by police

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The individual involved in the incidents around Springfield has been identified. The man accused by Springfield women of lying to them about having a flat tire has been identified by police, according to the Springfield Police Department. The department has not released his name at this time. One of the incidents in […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Age 12#Murder#Hamas#Drugs#Kck#Ponzi
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Kansas City Star

The Kansas City Star

Kansas City, MO
514
Followers
188
Post
61K+
Views
ABOUT

The Kansas City Star and kansascity.com are among the most dominant news sources in the middle of the country. Known for journalism that resounds at a local, regional and national level, The Star produces a wide range of content, from hard-hitting investigations and government accountability journalism to wall-to-wall coverage from its nationally recognized and award-winning sports team.

 https://www.kansascity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy