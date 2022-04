Vanderbilt University’s graduate programs showed continued strength in the 2023 U.S. News & World Report Best Graduate Schools rankings. Vanderbilt Peabody College of education and human development again ranked fifth, while its concentrations in special education and school administration placed first. Vanderbilt School of Medicine maintained its spot as 13th in the nation among research institutions. For the second year in a row, the Vanderbilt School of Nursing master of science in nursing program ranked eighth in the nation. Its doctor of nursing practice ranked seventh and its master’s adult-gerontology, acute care nurse practitioner program rose to a No. 1 ranking.

