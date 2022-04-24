ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worst UK TV show revamp

Start with the Andi Peters revamp of Top of the Pops in 2003. For a music show there was hardly any in it and to make matters worse it had one of the worst presenters in the form of Tim Kash. What does everyone else think. They decided to...

Call the Midwife offers first look at series 12 as filming begins

Call the Midwife has offered a first look at series 12 with a couple of new photos. Filming for the highly-anticipated new series has finally begun, as stars Jenny Agutter and Linda Bassett stepped in front of the camera for the first time this year to officially mark the start of production.
It's a Sin boss reveals ideas for planned sequel series

It's a Sin was one of the breakout shows of last year, receiving a huge amount of critical acclaim for its unflinching portrayal of the AIDS crisis of the late 1980s. It wrapped up after five episodes with the death of Ritchie Tozer (played by Olly Alexander), after his mother cruelly stopped his friends Jill and Roscoe (Lydia West and Omari Douglas) from seeing him and saying goodbye.
My Recordings/My Shows

I have a V6 box and, when deleting some shows last night I stupidly deleted all HD recordings - some of which I wanted to keep!. I've recovered them all but some are now no longer in the folders they were originally in. Now, it's not a problem that they're not (it's just neater!) but is it possible to move them back/recreate the folders? For example I have Chris Evans (the actor, not the radio presenter) on a WishList search, and all recordings would go into a folder titled 'Chris Evans' the deleted shows are now no longer there.
EastEnders and The Good Place stars' rom-com heads to Netflix

The Statistical Probability of Love at First Sight, the tongue-twistingly titled new romantic comedy featuring an EastEnders star and a The Good Place star, has found itself a home at Netflix. Starring Ben Hardy and Jameela Jamil, the film focuses on two people who meet on a flight from New...
EastEnders' Frankie Lewis to be left unnerved by face from the past

EastEnders spoilers follow. Frankie Lewis is set to be left somewhat unnerved after an old face from the past crops up on EastEnders. In scenes set to air next week, Frankie (Rose Ayling-Ellis) will bump into Clara, who is an old friend from university, and learns how successful she has been. Desperate to give a strong impression, Frankie lies about her own success.
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
Hello Magazine

Princess Eugenie announces exciting news following emotional message to the Queen

Princess Eugenie has taken to her Instagram Stories to make an exciting announcement related to The Anti-Slavery Collective, which she co-founded with her best friend Julia de Boinville back in 2017. Resharing a message from the charity organisation, the mother-of-one revealed she was posting "news from my charity". WATCH: Princess...
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
The Independent

Woman reveals red flags in her date’s apartment, including two pregnancy books: ‘I don’t have words’

A woman has revealed several “red flags” that she found in the apartment of the man she’s dating, which included two books about pregnancy and a woman’s ring.In a recent video shared to TikTok, Devin, @discoveringdevin, filmed herself sitting on a bed and putting her thumb down, as the text reads: “Red flags in his apartment.”She then began by showing four Apple MacBooks, all placed on top of each other, on a desk. “Four laptops…what are you hiding?” Devin wrote in the text over the clip.Next, she documented what appeared to be a “girl’s ring” on a white shelf....
Popculture

Host and Reality TV Star Reveals Engagement to High School Sweetheart After 17 Years Together

Spring is always a big time for engagements and weddings, and two beloved internet personalities are the latest to update their relationship status. On April 18, Rachel "Seltzer" Quirico revealed she and longtime boyfriend Trevor "TorcH" Housten were tying the knot after 17 years together. Both of them are beloved figures in the esports world, with Seltzer notably starring in the Syfy reality show WCG Ultimate Gamer. She's also hosted numerous esports tournaments and events for TV/streaming outlets; she also made a recent appearance on G4 TV's Boosted.
PopCrush

Sharon Osbourne Calls Out Cancel Culture Hypocrisy: ‘If Hitler Were Alive Today, They Would Give Him a TV Show’

Last month it was revealed that Sharon Osbourne would be returning to television, partnered with Piers Morgan on a new U.K. series named The Talk. This comes nearly a year after Osbourne was suspended and eventually exited the U.S. talk show The Talk after expressing her support for Morgan in an intense discussion over race with co-host Sheryl Underwood. Now, in a new interview with the U.K.'s Sunday Times, Osbourne reveals how cancel culture impacted her as she eventually parted ways with her longtime daytime talk series amidst public backlash.
The Independent

Countryfile host Helen Skelton says husband Richie Myler has ‘left the family home’ after birth of third child

Helen Skelton has revealed that she has separated from her husband, rugby player Richie Myler.The Countryfile host announced the news in an Instagram statement, writing that Myler has “left the family home”.Skelton’s announcement comes just four months after they welcomed their third child.“Very sad to say that Richie and I are no longer a couple,” she wrote. “He has left the family home. We will be doing our best to co parent our small children.”Skelton, who married Myler in 2013, accompanied the post with two broken heart emojis.The pair have three childen together: Ernie, aged six, Louis, aged...
Why not wait until the Regeneration?

With the rumours of the next Doctor being announced in the upcoming weeks it makes me wonder why they can't just wait. The Centenary special is later in the year so would it not be better if we find out on the actual episode?. Imagine how exciting it would be...
"BBC: You’d miss us if we were gone"

The BBC has published a report looking at what would happen if viewers and listeners were unable to access any of its content or services. The “deprivation study”, conducted by MTM, involved 80 homes who had their BBC services withdrawn for nine days. On completing the study 42...
Emmerdale offers new look at special episodes as Noah, Gabby and Cain face danger

Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale has offered a new look at a special week of episodes for Noah, Gabby and Cain. The week of May 9 will use flashforwards to give viewers a topsy turvy storyline that interweaves multiple characters all dealing with high-pressure situations. Three new photos preview these episodes.
