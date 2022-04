Continuing its mission of ‘Fueling Life’s Journeys’, Pilot Company is aiming to welcome 10,000 new team members with jobs available across its family of brands. On Tuesday, May 3, Pilot Company will host a Hiring Day event at company-operated travel centers and restaurants in the U.S. and Canada to prepare for the summer travel season. Part-time and full-time team members receive company perks and benefits, including a fuel discount and free meals.

