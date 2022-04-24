ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Villages, FL

Recreation destination

By Daily Sun Staff
Villages Daily Sun
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are many sports in The Villages that require strength, discipline, focus and concentration to succeed — but...

www.thevillagesdailysun.com

Comments / 0

Related
Villages Daily Sun

Home gardners turn backyards into havens for wildlife

Like the builders of The Villages, the community’s wildlife gardeners create homes. But they build with colorful flowers, not with concrete blocks or wooden frames. Home gardeners increasingly are interested in planting with wildlife-friendly plants, like the milkweeds that draw monarch butterflies, according to University of Florida research published this month.
THE VILLAGES, FL
Villages Daily Sun

Astronomy group calls all stargazers

A passion for astronomy led Fruitland Park resident Dave Scruggs to start a club. When a group of residents started talking about creating an astronomy community in the area, Scruggs was excited. Because he was the only one with a telescope, the group suggested he become president of the new group.
ASTRONOMY
Villages Daily Sun

Clown Alley recognized as Alley of the Year

A clown dressed in a curly red wig, colorful suspenders and oversized shoes recently gave a very serious award to The Villages Clown Alley 179. Louise “LuLU” Carnesale, the American South East director of the World Clown Association, presented the group with its Alley of the Year award for 2022 during the April meeting at Savannah Center.
THE VILLAGES, FL
Villages Daily Sun

The Villages Polo Booster Club sells shirts for charity

A polo player is partnering with a Villages lifestyle club to turn his hobby into a benefit for children fighting cancer. Nick Johnson loves to draw in his free time, and one of his horse drawings is available on a shirt being sold by The Villages Polo Booster Club on Sundays during matches at The Villages Polo Club.
THE VILLAGES, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
The Villages, FL
Sports
City
The Villages, FL
Villages Daily Sun

Local athletes wrap up successful competition

Eight days, nearly 30 different sports and more than 2,000 medals awarded — those are numbers only The Villages Senior Games can produce. After a two-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the local Senior Games returned with a bang, wrapping up eight days of competition across The Villages on Sunday. More than 1,900 athletes took part in 29 events between April 16 and 24 at various facilities around the community during the event. That widespread participation among athletes ranging from 50 to nearly 100 is an inspiration in every iteration of the Senior Games, said Pam Henry, the recreation manager of resident lifestyles, parks and public relations for The Villages Recreation and Parks Department.
THE VILLAGES, FL
WMBD/WYZZ

Rivermen Forward Dressed for Success

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Not many Rivermen players have graduated from Ivy League schools. Not many have created a clothing line. JM Piotrowski has done both. The Yale graduate started his own clothing line two years ago called the ‘House of JMP.’ He has been making and selling hoodies for his company that he says […]
PEORIA, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy