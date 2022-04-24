ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Happening review: unflinching abortion drama that draws you in

By Wendy Ide
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zdoKH_0fIcFLbO00
Anamaria Vartolomei sitting pensively on a beach in Happening Photograph: IFC Films

Audrey Diwan ’s furiously empathic Venice Golden Lion-winning drama brings a sickening, ticking-clock urgency to the plight of a young female student. Anne (a compelling Anamaria Vartolomei) is faced with the choice between carrying an unplanned pregnancy to term, at the expense of her hopes, ambitions and considerable academic promise, or risking imprisonment or worse by seeking an illegal backstreet abortion.

The film, adapted from the autobiographical novel of the same name by Annie Ernaux, is set in northern France in the early 1960s. It is emphatically timely, however, both in approach – period details are deliberately downplayed – and themes. The film opens in the UK in the same month that Kentucky became the first US state to “completely and immediately” block access to terminations.

Happening is a visceral, confronting experience: the dispassionately procedural depictions of two attempted terminations are almost unwatchably gruelling. But the film’s real power comes not from the brutal assault of these scenes, which match those of Myroslav Slaboshpytskiy’s The Tribe for unflinching horror, but from the emotional connection that Diwan deftly creates between Anne and an audience that finds itself living her trauma rather than just watching it.

Watch a trailer for Happening.

Comments / 5

Related
The Guardian

Saint-Narcisse review – witches, incest and self-pleasure

The latest film from Canadian queer-punk pioneer Bruce LaBruce is a sluttily sacrilegious story of incest, witches and wayward monks. It’s 1972 in Quebec, and motorbike-straddling stud Dominic (Félix-Antoine Duval) discovers that the mother he thought was dead is in fact alive and living in isolation with her mysteriously ageless lesbian lover. Elsewhere, there’s a monk who seems to be Dominic’s exact double – a source of great interest for a young man who is so infatuated by his own reflection that he spends most of his me-time snapping Polaroid selfies for the purposes of self-pleasure. Unfortunately, like Dominic’s hobby, the film is a bit too self-involved to be much fun for anyone else.
MOVIES
InsideHook

New Documentary Revisits the Toxic Legacy of “Girls Gone Wild”

There are some moments in pop culture history that seem, in retrospect, like an utterly horrible mistake on the part of all involved, creators and viewers alike. The very existence of the Girls Gone Wild franchise definitely falls into that category; we’re a long ways from “hasn’t aged well” when we talk about it. But the series’s legacy isn’t just one of rampant sexism and awful taste, and a new documentary offers a look into just how bad things got.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anamaria Vartolomei
The Guardian

Putin still has friends in the west – and they’re gaining ground

That picture of Vladimir Putin, alone at the end of a long Kremlin table, may prove one of the enduring images of this war – but it is deceiving. Because although every day brings fresh confirmation that the Russian dictator is drenched in blood, with the rocket attack on Kramatorsk only the latest evidence, he is not friendless. Naturally, he has allies among his fellow brutal world leaders, whether in Minsk, Damascus or Beijing, but he has chums in less expected places too. In a conflict cast by both sides as Putin v the west, the Russian leader has powerful friends behind enemy lines – and, even if his western admirers have had to engage in some deft footwork since the invasion of Ukraine, they are gaining ground.
POLITICS
Mental_Floss

9 Fascinating Items That Went Down With 'Titanic'

When the Titanic sank to the floor of the North Atlantic just a few days into its maiden voyage, it took with it thousands of pounds of food, hundreds of sacks of mail (comprising 7 million pieces of correspondence), cargo ranging from Tiffany & Co. china to bales of rubber—and a number of interesting items belonging to its passengers, including priceless manuscripts, rare art, jewelry, and reels of film.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion#Drama#Ifc
DoYouRemember?

Five Facts You Might Not Have Known About ‘The Ten Commandments’

Families watched this movie every single Easter! They would find Cecil B. DeMille’s 1956 The Ten Commandments airing on television screens until they finally bought the VHS. Between television airings, or however they access the film now, watching the movie each year before Easter became and remains a tradition in households all over America. The movie tells the story of Moses and how he learns of his true Hebrew heritage and his divine mission of being a deliverer of his people.
MOVIES
FodorsTravel

The Land Where Vampires, Giants, and Witches Call Home

In Croatia's northernmost state of Istria, folklore, and myths run rampant with the rich history of witches, vampires, giants, and energy lines. Ask any Croatian what their favorite place in their country is and it’s likely they’ll launch into cascading praise for the northernmost state of the nation, Istria. Lesser trodden by international tourists but big in the hearts and imaginations of the locals, inland Istria is flush with medieval hillside hamlets with cobbled streets, like Motovun, Grožnjan, Opatalj, Pazin, Pičan, and Kringa.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
NewsBreak
Movies
The Guardian

The Guardian

251K+
Followers
66K+
Post
97M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy