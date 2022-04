Rafael Devers is back in the lineup and Alex Verdugo is hitting second for the Red Sox as they look to snap a four-game losing streak in Toronto on Wednesday night. Boston dropped the first two games of their four-game set to the Blue Jays in heartbreaking fashion. Michael Wacha, who owns a 1.88 ERA through three starts, will look to right the ship. Jackie Bradley Jr. is starting in right field against Jays righty Ross Stripling and Kevin Plawecki is catching Wacha.

10 HOURS AGO