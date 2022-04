In one week, Pennsylvania went from no cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza to having the second highest number of birds affected in the country. Three more facilities in Pennsylvania were hit with bird flu. All the farms are in Lancaster County within the 10 kilometer (6.2 mile) control zone placed around the first infected farm. More than 3.5 million birds have now died or been culled to control the spread of the disease.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO