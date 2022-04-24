ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland County, MI

Oakland County community calendar April 24 and beyond

By Kathy Blake
The Oakland Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article• Tech entrepreneur Josh Linkner and a panel of accomplished Lawrence Technological University alumni are the headliners at Innovate 2022, an event for innovators to be held at LTU’s Southfield campus, April 26. Doors open at 10:30 a.m. for the free event, which runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in...

www.theoaklandpress.com

99.1 WFMK

The Tragedies of Unadilla, Michigan, Livingston County

In the southwest corner of Livingston County sits the community known as Unadilla. It began as a post office named "Milan" in 1834.....but the name had to be changed, due to another Milan already established in Michigan. Therefore, they decided to make it easy and re-named the post office "Unadilla" after the township. The area was surveyed for a plat in 1837 but not recorded until 1840.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

Calandra Green named Oakland County health officer

Calandra Green has been named Oakland County’s new health officer, succeeding Leigh-Anne Stafford, currently director of Oakland County Health and Human Services. Stafford had been doing both jobs while the health officer position was vacant. “Leigh-Anne has been a powerful motivator and inspirational leader to all of us at...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

Maybee Road improvements scheduled in Independence Twp.

Maybee Road, between Clintonville Road and Capaldi Circle in Independence Township, will be closed starting approximately May 4 through late June for major resurfacing of the road. The work is weather dependent. Traffic will be detoured to Baldwin Road, Clarkston Road, then Clintonville Road, before returning to Maybee Road and...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
Matt Lillywhite

The Richest Woman In Michigan

Kalamazoo is an amazing city in Michigan's southwest region, approximately 140 miles (225 kilometers) apart from both Chicago and Detroit. Western Michigan University, Kalamazoo College, a private liberal arts college, and Kalamazoo Valley Community College, a two-year community college, are all located in Kalamazoo.
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

Are You The Winner? $3.39M Lotto 47 Ticket Was Sold In St. Joseph County

(CBS DETROIT) – A Michigan Lottery player became a millionaire after winning the $3.39 million Lotto 47 jackpot. One ticket matched the winning Lotto 47 numbers that were drawn on Wednesday: 04-06-11-17-23-31. The ticket was bought at the Meijer gas station, located at 1174 Centerville Road in Sturgis, which is about 45 miles south of Kalamazoo. Michigan Lottery officials say this is the third time the Lotto 47 jackpot has been won this year. Previously, the Lotto 47 jackpot was won: 19, 2022 – $1.43 million jackpot won at the Shell gas station, located at 3950 East 10 Mile Road in Warren. 9, 2022 – $1.25 million jackpot won at Big Star Market, located at G5237 Detroit Street in Flint. The winner should contact the Lottery’s Player Relations division at 844-887-6836, option 2 to schedule an appointment to claim the prize. Lotto 47 tickets are valid for one year from the drawing date. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, MI
US 103.1

The Detroit Riverwalk Is the Best Riverwalk in America

For the second year in a row, the Detroit Riverwalk was named best Riverwalk in America. The nod comes from USA Today who described the Riverwalk as "one of the city's most exciting initiatives." The Detroit Riverwalk managed to beat out 20 other Riverwalks across the country that were also...
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

Tuesday Musicale of Greater Pontiac to host concert fundraiser

Tuesday Musicale of Greater Pontiac will close its season of musical programs with a spring fundraiser, at 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 13 in Fellowship Hall at the Central United Methodist Church, 3882 Highland Road, Waterford Twp. The public is invited to enjoy an evening of musical entertainment unlike any other...
PONTIAC, MI
The Oakland Press

Ukraine benefits planned this weekend in Southfield, Hazel Park

Two charity events benefitting Ukrainian refugees are planned for this weekend. St. David’s Episcopal Church in Southfield will host “Stand for Ukraine: A Charity Dinner to Aid Ukraine Refugees” from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 29, with 100% of funds going to the Refugee Relief Fund of the Episcopal Relief and Development Fund. Attendees can choose from four authentic Eastern European meals, catered by Srodek’s of Hamtramck, for a suggested minimum donation. More information at stdavidssf.org.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
The Oakland Press

Community House in Birmingham to host annual Bates Street Society Dinner

The Community House in Birmingham will host its sixth annual Bates Street Society Dinner, at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, April 30. Individuals who have made significant charitable contributions to support the mission of The Community House will be inducted into the Bates Street Society at the event. PNC is the presenting...
BIRMINGHAM, MI
HometownLife.com

Wayne County's COVID cases up 35.3%; Michigan cases surge 35.6%

New coronavirus cases leaped in Michigan in the week ending Sunday, rising 35.6% as 10,474 cases were reported. The previous week had 7,725 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19. Michigan ranked 19th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY...
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
HometownLife.com

Learn about roadwork in Novi, including projects on 12 Mile, Beck, Novi, 10 Mile roads

More road work is coming to Novi, and the public is invited to get a closer look at projects during two scheduled public hearings. The first hearing pertains to proposed improvements to 12 Mile Road from Beck Road to Dixon. The Road Commission for Oakland County, Novi and Wixom host the event 4-7 p.m., April 26, at the City of Novi Firearms Training Center, 26350 Lee BeGole Drive (off 11 Mile Road west of Meadowbrook Road).
NOVI, MI
The Oakland Press

Helping hands: Lighthouse partners with Amazon to deliver meals in Oakland County; DTE Energy Foundation awards $1.48M in environmental grants

Lighthouse partners with Amazon to deliver meals to Oakland County families in need. Lighthouse announced it has partnered with Amazon to deliver emergency food and supplies to local residents in need. Amazon is providing drivers, at no charge, to help pick up food boxes at Lighthouse’s emergency warehouse in Waterford...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
New judge appointed to Oakland County Circuit Court bench

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has appointed a new judge to the Oakland County bench to fill a vacancy created by the April 15 retirement of Judge Denise Langford Morris. The appointee, Maureen Kinsella, comes to the 6th Circuit Court of Oakland County from the Miller & Tischler law firm in Farmington Hills, where she’s spent nearly 20 years in litigation practice representing clients in plaintiff personal injury cases, according to a news release from the governor’s office.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
Luay Rahil

The richest person in Bingham Farms, Michigan

Food, sports, and entertainment are very profitable industries. Therefore, if you own a successful business in any of the above segments, you will become a wealthy person. Marian Ilitch fits that description. Sheowns a very successful pizza chain, two-sport teams, and a Casino.
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

Work set to start on new early education center in Waterford

The Waterford School District will break ground on its new early childhood center on Friday morning. The new Stepanski Early Childhood Learning Center will replace the existing facility and is expected to be completed by September 2024. The new building will be able to handle more than 100 additional students...
WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, MI

