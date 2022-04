In 2020, dropping off a ballot for no-excuse absentee voting was pretty easy. In Allegheny County, there were drop boxes in satellite locations of the elections office weeks before the election date. You could fill out your ballot and hand it over Downtown at the elections office in the County Office Building, or you could leave it in drop boxes at the North and South Park ice rinks or the county garage in Carnegie. You could do it at the ski lodge in Boyce Park or the old Shop ’n Save in the Hill District. You could even do it at any Community College of Allegheny County campus.

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA ・ 20 HOURS AGO