Here’s where parents can learn more about fentanyl and how to keep children safe

Here’s where you can learn more about fentanyl, why it’s contributing to a record number of drug overdoses across the country — and how to keep kids safe .

Public forums: Northland

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is hosting its fourth and fifth Community Drug Education Summits this week. Since July 2020, the Sheriff’s Office Drug Squad has investigated 15 fentanyl-related overdose deaths.

▪ 6 p.m. Monday, April 25,Vineyard Church, 12300 N.W. Arrowhead Trafficway, just north of the intersection of U.S. 169 highway and Interstate 435.

▪ 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 27, Oak Park High School, 825 N.E. 79th Terrace. In partnership with North Kansas City Schools, which recently lost Oak Park student Ethan Everley to an accidental fentanyl overdose.

Both events are free and open to the public.

Public forum: Johnson County

6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 28: Kevin Kufeldt with the Johnson County Mental Health Center’s Adolescent Center for Treatment will talk about “Alcohol to Fentanyl and Everything in Between” at Indian Creek Library, 16100 W. 135th St., Olathe. Co-sponsored by Olathe Communities That Care. Free and open to the public. Free child care provided.

Johnson County Mental Health Center offers treatment for youth and adults struggling with mental health and substance abuse problems. Its webpage connects users, and families, to resources.

A JoCo on the Go podcas t in January detailed the current fentanyl crisis.

Parent Up KC

A campaign in Clay, Platte and Ray counties to eliminate youth substance abuse and support parents and guardians trying to keep kids away from fake pills and other drugs. Fentanyl has become a prime focus. Parentupkc.com .

Jackson County Combat

Jackson County’s campaign to “combat” drug use and drug-related crime. A clearinghouse of information and resources for drug abuse prevention and treatment, including various local hotlines. jacksoncountycombat.com .

Keepin’ Clean for Coop

A public awareness and education campaign started in memory of Shawnee teen Cooper Davis, who died last summer after taking half a pill he didn’t know was spiked with fentanyl. Cooper’s mother, Libby Davis, posts educational information on Facebook .

The family is hosting a Fighting Fentanyl 5K run on June 18 at Mill Valley High School in Shawnee to spread awareness. Sign up here.

RSI in Wyandotte County

Offers 24/7 services for residents 18 and older in Wyandotte, Johnson, Leavenworth and Douglas counties who need non-medical help for a mental health or substance use crisis. Can connect people with community-based services. 24-hour crisis line: 913-788-4200. rsicrisis.org .

One Pill Can Kill

One Pill Can Kill is the name of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration’s campaign to educate the public about the dangers of fake prescription pills containing fentanyl and methamphetamine.

The website has information for parents, how to find treatment and photos of fake and authentic pills. dea.gov/onepill . Also: dea.gov/engage/operation-engage-kansascity

24-hour helpline

The U.S. government’s Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration runs a 24-hour helpline, also known as the Treatment Referral Routing Service. It has free and confidential referrals for treatment and information about substance abuse prevention and recovery in English and Spanish. samhsa.gov. 800-662-4357.

Partnership to End Addiction

Researchers, advocates, health professionals and others work on addiction prevention, treatment and recovery. Offers information parents need to keep their kids safe from fentanyl. drugfree.org .