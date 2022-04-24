ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

Avoiding eye contact? Locking doors? Here are signs your child might be using drugs

By Lisa Gutierrez
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=155l7Y_0fIcCylQ00

Kids can be good at hiding their drug use, but parents can be smarter if they know what to watch for.

Drug experts say parents sometimes overlook early warning signs because those can look like “normal” behavior.

A teen holing up in the bedroom might just be a teen hanging out

On the other hand, if they suddenly look messier than usual, their face is frequently red or flushed, they reek of smoke or have burns on the tips of their fingers, they could be doing drugs.

Parents also often underestimate the severity of drug use, national drug experts worry.

“One of the most challenging aspects of addiction is that it is a progressive disease ,” according to drug abuse experts at the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation .

“Early warning signs can be hard to spot, and unhealthy patterns can develop into a full-blown substance use disorder (often referred to as substance abuse) if not addressed.

“Casual drug use can quickly spiral out of control if you ignore problems, rationalize underage drinking or smoking marijuana as ‘experimentation’ or ‘just a phase,’ or avoid having open and honest discussions with your child.”

Parents cannot intervene too soon, health experts say. It’s a lot easier to turn a situation around early on than when it blows up into an emergency.

Parents who aren’t sure whether their child is using can contact a primary care physician, school guidance counselor or drug treatment provider, health officials advise. The child might be experiencing a substance abuse problem or some other mental health or medical disorder.

But first, parents should talk to their child, health experts say. Talk, talk, talk to them about drugs. Then talk some more.

That includes asking them flat-out. “Have you been drinking, vaping or using drugs?”

That’s especially important now in the midst of an alarming rise in adolescents and young adults accidentally overdosing on fentanyl-laced counterfeit drugs .

Early warning signs will be easier to recognize for parents who know their child’s habits and interests because anything out of the ordinary will stand out.

Parents should notice whether several signs appear at the same time or suddenly, or if a child’s behavior becomes extreme.

Here are a few things to watch for:

“Nothing matters” attitude: Loss of interest and involvement in favorite activities, low energy.

Physical or mental changes: Lack of coordination, poor concentration, memory lapses.

Problems at school: Falling grades, skipping school or classes, disciplinary issues.

Mood changes: Defensiveness, irritability, anger flare-ups, sudden loss of inhibitions, hyperactive or unusually elated, silent and uncommunicative, unable to focus, less motivated.

Behavioral changes: Changes relationship with family members or friends, starts locking doors, avoids eye contact, disappears for long periods of time, gets secretive with the phone, uses gum or mints to cover up breath, uses over-the-counter meds for red eyes and nasal irritation, becomes unusually clumsy, makes endless excuses.

Physical health changes: Unusual fatigue or lethargy, sores or spots around the mouth, skin abrasions or bruises, frequent sweating, nosebleeds and/or runny nose not caused by an allergy or cold, and sudden or dramatic weight loss or gain.

If a parent suspects drug use, the child should be screened by a professional — a social worker, psychologist, school counselor.

Sources: Youth.gov , National Institute of Drug Abuse , DrugFree.org , Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation

Comments / 0

Related
contagionlive.com

Teens and Young Adults Overdosing on Drugs for Common Mental Health Issues

A high number of teens and young adults with an overdose involving a benzodiazepine (BZD), like Xanax, or psychostimulant, like Adderall – medications commonly used to treat mental health issues like attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and anxiety disorders – have a recent medical prescription for a BZD or stimulant, according to Rutgers researchers who say physicians need to weigh the risks and benefits of these medications more closely.
KIDS
UPI News

Survey: Talking with kids about mental health eludes many parents

April 27 (UPI) -- Most parents of children age 18 years and younger know the importance of talking to them about mental health, but many are unsure of where to begin, according to a national survey released Wednesday by On Our Sleeves, an organization dedicated to children's mental health. Of...
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Drug Abuse#Mental Health#Counterfeit#Drug Treatment
verywellhealth.com

What Causes Thick Toenails and How to Treat Them

Toenails are naturally thick to protect the tops of your toes. Sometimes, however, they become abnormally thick and can be a cosmetic issue for some people, especially if they become discolored. It is natural for toenails to get thicker with age, but thick toenails may be caused by other factors,...
SKIN CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Fox News

Massachusetts parents sue school, say officials encouraged children to use new names, pronouns without consent

Parents are taking their children's school to court, alleging teachers encouraged their children to change their pronouns and names without the parents' knowledge. Parents Stephen Foote and Marissa Silvestri claim their child was encouraged by Ludlow Public School officials to adopt a new name and different gendered pronouns. Parents Jonathan Feliciano and Sandra Salmeron, who are also involved in the suit, allege the school's policies to withhold information from parents about children's gender identities violates their parental and religious rights.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MedicalXpress

Study finds only children are more likely to care for aging parents, but don't suffer worse mental health

Only children can manage the emotional and psychological demands of caring just as well as those who share duties with siblings, according to UCL researchers. The new study, published today in Ageing and Society, shows that among adults born in 1946, 1958 and 1970, only children are more likely to provide care to their parents—including bathing and dressing, washing, ironing and cleaning, and paying bills—than those with brothers and sisters. In addition, only children become even more likely to provide care than those with siblings as their parents age.
KIDS
psychologytoday.com

Addressing Legitimate Pain: CDC's New Opioid Guidelines

Opioids are often deemed problematic because of their high addiction potential and devastating overdose rate. The new opioid guidelines aim to balance the necessary use of opioids for patients with severe pain while limiting potential for abuse. The opioid crisis continued despite the 2016 CDC guidelines because many patients in...
HEALTH
Waterloo Journal

Chief medical officer is accused of separating and differentiating mothers due to their race after she referred to Black and Hispanics as ‘mothers’, while she called White mothers ‘birthing people’

The doctor, who is also the first medical officer at the city’s Department of Health referred to Whites as ‘birthing people’ and Black and Hispanics as ‘mothers’. In her tweet, the top health official, who works as the department’s deputy commissioner for the Center for Health Equity and Community Wellness, separated mothers due to their race, with white mothers falling into the ‘birthing people’ category. The doctor, who is black, is also accused of canceling women and differentiating mothers by race.
SOCIETY
The Kansas City Star

The Kansas City Star

Kansas City, MO
516
Followers
189
Post
61K+
Views
ABOUT

The Kansas City Star and kansascity.com are among the most dominant news sources in the middle of the country. Known for journalism that resounds at a local, regional and national level, The Star produces a wide range of content, from hard-hitting investigations and government accountability journalism to wall-to-wall coverage from its nationally recognized and award-winning sports team.

 https://www.kansascity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy