The Cadillac CT5-V has a fresh new rival in the way of the newly unveiled 2023 Mercedes-AMG C 43, which will go on sale in the United States before the end of the year. This is a performance sedan, so let’s get right into what matters: the powertrain and drivetrain. Under the hood of the 2023 Mercedes-AMG C 43 is a turbocharged 2.0L four-cylinder engine, which is the first series-production engine to utilize an exhaust-gas turbocharger with an electrically-driven compressor wheel. The electrically-driven turbo is powered by a 48V electrical system, which also powers the car’s belt-driven starter-generator. The combined output of this unique setup sits at 402 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque, with an additional 13 horsepower available via the 48V system for brief bursts.

CARS ・ 7 HOURS AGO