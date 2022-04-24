Three takeaways from Penn State football’s spring practice after the Blue-White game

Penn State football wrapped up spring ball Saturday afternoon with its annual Blue-White game as its 15th practice.

With less than four months until fall camp and just over that time until the 2022 season kicks off, let’s take a look at what stood out from the Nittany Lions this spring.

1. The running game will be a major factor

Penn State head coach James Franklin spoke often about his desire to run the ball more effectively this spring, and after the spring game it seems clear that’s going to be a major part of the offense. The Nittany Lions pounded the rock time after time in the Blue-White game and looked better doing it than they had at almost any point last season. Of course, it’s only one practice that was only sort of a scrimmage, but the emphasis seems like it will carry over.

Penn State didn’t have a single 100-yard rusher last season, something sophomore running back Keyvone Lee lamented earlier in the spring, but seem to be ready to give guys the chance to hit that mark this season. Whether it’s Lee, junior Devyn Ford, redshirt sophomore Caziah Holmes or one of the two freshmen newcomers — Kaytron Allen and Nick Singleton — somebody seems to be bound to break that streak this coming season. Penn State will need those backs to be successful this year, otherwise the offense could sputter much in the same way it did last year as it continues to try to run the ball.

2. Defense will lead the team

It seems clear that the defense is once again ahead of the offense at the conclusion of spring practice. That’s been the case more often than not in Franklin’s nine springs as head coach, and for good reason. Sometimes it’s an indictment of the offense, with the unit struggling to move the ball in an environment conducive to making it look good. Sometimes it’s more about the defense, a unit that routinely finishes among the best in the country on that side of the ball.

This year it seems to be a mix of both. There’s little doubt that the Nittany Lions are capable of producing one of the 10 best defenses in the country, while there are also plenty of questions about how good the offense can be. Fortunately for the Nittany Lions, the defense might be so good that it can carry the team to victories, much like it has in the past.

3. Young quarterbacks show inexperience

Penn State quarterback Drew Allar looks to make a throw while being pressured by the defense during the Blue-White game on Saturday, April 23, 2022. Abby Drey/adrey@centredaily.com

There was plenty of excitement surrounding Penn State’s January enrollees at quarterback, and for good reason. Drew Allar and Beau Pribula enrolled with traits to make you think they could be the starter — and a high-level one — down the road. Allar has all of the arm talent in the world, showing the ability to make every throw in the book. Pribula displaying the leadership and many of the same qualities Trace McSorley did as the team’s starter for 40 games.

But neither quarterback is there yet — and that’s perfectly reasonable. They’re young and inexperienced with the talent to succeed, but they shouldn’t carry the burden of high expectations at this point in their careers. That being said, they just aren’t there yet and will take some time to acquiesce to college football and reach the potential they both have.