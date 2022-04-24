ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here’s who you named the Centre Daily Times’ Athlete of the Week for April 11-16

By Kyle J. Andrews
State College lacrosse’s Branden Price won the Centre Daily Times’ Athlete of the Week poll for April 11-16.

Price came away with 47% of the vote (1,810 votes). Philipsburg-Osceola track and field’s Kalista Butler finished in second place with 31% of the vote (1,204 votes) and trailing her was Bellefonte girls lacrosse’s Elle Macafee with 9% of the vote (337 votes).

Price had a scoring outburst, scoring 11 goals in two games. He began with a three-goal performance in a 16-5 win against Trinity on April 12 and followed up with eight goals in a 16-7 victory over Chambersburg on April 14.

