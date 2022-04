(The Center Square) – A federal court has ordered four assisted-living facilities to compensate workers for back pay and damages, the Department of Labor announced. International Health Care Consultants Inc. will have to dole out $950,000 in back pay, damages, and penalties after a 2017 investigation determined 27 essential workers were not paid for wages that were legally earned. The lawsuit alleged the company showed little concern for its employees' well-being as they served the needs of the elderly at four assisted-living facilities.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO