ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Four people shot, one killed in overnight violence

By Ashley Fowler
WISH-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleINDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Four people were shot early Sunday morning in three separate shootings across Indianapolis and one person is dead, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Just after 1:30 a.m., police were called to a shooting at the Budget 8 Inn on 21st Street...

www.wishtv.com

Comments / 3

Related
FOX59

3 dead in murder-suicide on Indy’s northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — A double murder-suicide is under investigation on Indy’s northwest side after three people were found shot to death inside an apartment. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred around 1:37 p.m. in the 5300 block of Holly Springs Drive at the Oaks of Eagle Creek apartment complex near 56th and […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

IMPD: Man shot downtown in suspected drug deal

INDIANAPOLIS — Police say a man was seriously hurt in a suspected drug deal in downtown Indianapolis overnight. Just after midnight, IMPD was notified of a person shot in the 500 block of Hudson Street right near E. Michigan Street. A man was found lying in the street and suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Woman to serve 45 years for murder of Indy business owner

INDIANAPOLIS — A 26-year-old woman will serve nearly half a century behind bars after pleading guilty to shooting and killing an Indianapolis business owner in 2020. Kayla Blankenship pleaded guilty to the murder of Paul Edmonds prior to her trial that had been scheduled to start on Monday. As part of the plea agreement, Blankenship […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
FOX59

2 people dead after a shooting Sunday morning

INDIANAPOLIS — Two people are dead and a homicide investigation is underway after a shooting Sunday morning on Indy’s east side. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded around 6:30 a.m. to a call of two people shot near the 4000 block of Stratford Court. Officers arrived and found a man and woman outside both suffering […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
FOX59

Coroner says missing Indiana woman died from crash trauma, drowning

GARY, Ind. — The death of an Indiana woman whose remains were found this week has been ruled an accident. The Lake County Coroner’s Office said 23-year-old Ariana Taylor suffered trauma consistent with a car crash complicated with drowning. The findings are preliminary, and other results are pending, reported WGN. Taylor’s family last saw her […]
GARY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Budget 8 Inn#Alsace Place
WGN News

Police: Child found dead in Indiana was stuffed into suitcase

SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WEHT) — Indiana State Police have released more information about the little boy that was found dead in a Washington County woods over the weekend. Police say the boy, who’s believed to be 5-years-old, was found inside a hard case suitcase. According to law enforcement officials, a resident found the body of a […]
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

IMPD: Motorcyclist going 90 mph hits dump truck in fatal crash

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man on a motorcycle died on South Arlington Avenue on Friday night after witnesses saw him pass cars at 90 mph and clip a dump trump’s wheel, Indianapolis police say. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and medics were called shortly after 7:45 p.m. Friday to...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

First grade teacher arrested, accused of bringing ecstasy to school

OCALA, Fla. — A first grade teacher has been arrested after police in Ocala, Florida say she brought MDMA to school with her and tried to hide it in a bathroom that students also use. A school resource officer at Hammett Bowen Elementary School was notified about first grade teacher Hiromi Adams exhibiting “concerning” behavior […]
OCALA, FL
FOX59

Argument in parking lot leads to deadly shooting

UPDATE: The victim was pronounced dead on Friday by medical staff at the hospital. The following story has been updated. INDIANAPOLIS — An argument in the parking lot of an apartment complex ends in gunfire, resulting in one person’s death as police search for two suspects. Officers were called out around 6:15 p.m. on a […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Starbucks
Fox 59

3 people found dead following police standoff on Indy’s west side

INDIANAPOLIS — Three people were found dead inside a residence Sunday after police were on the scene of an armed, barricaded subject on Indy’s west side for over four hours. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were dispatched around 2:20 p.m. Sunday to the 1700 block...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
KRMG

2 men killed, 4 wounded in shooting at Indiana apartment complex

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Two men were fatally shot and four others were wounded during an outdoor party at an Indiana apartment complex early Sunday, authorities said. According to the Lafayette Police Department, the shooting occurred at about 4:20 a.m. EDT at the Romney Meadows apartment complex in Lafayette, WLFI-TV reported.
LAFAYETTE, IN
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
WGN News

Falling tree kills young siblings in Indiana

OWEN COUNTY, Ind. (WXIN) – Two siblings from Indianapolis died in Owen County after a falling tree hit them while they were riding with their parents in a golf cart over the weekend. According to the Owen County Sheriff’s Office, 911 dispatchers received a call around 2 p.m. Saturday that two children had been injured […]
OWEN COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy