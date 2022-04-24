Use the N&O | Herald-Sun Voter Guide to research candidates in Durham elections
Welcome to The News & Observer and The Herald-Sun’s Voter Guide for the 2022 primary elections in Durham.
We have reached out to candidates running for office in Durham County who will appear on the primary ballot in May and asked them to complete a candidate questionnaire.
Election Day is May 17. Candidates who do not face a primary opponent were not asked to complete a questionnaire and will not appear in this voter guide.
The names of candidates who responded to our questionnaire are hyperlinked below so that N&O and Herald-Sun subscribers can read their answers to our questions about education, public safety, their top priorities and what life skills and experience make them the candidate to vote for.
Voters affiliated with a political party can vote in that party’s primary. Unaffiliated voters can choose which political party’s primary they want to vote in, but can only choose one. If you are unsure what district you live in for the U.S. House, N.C. House or N.C. Senate, you can look that up at https://vt.ncsbe.gov/RegLkup/
The early voting period runs from April 28 to May 14 at 3 p.m. The deadline to request an absentee ballot is May 10 and all civilian ballots must be returned by May 17.
If a second primary election is needed, it will be held July 26. The general election is Nov. 8.
Candidates are listed in the order their names will appear on the ballot.
U.S. Senate
Democrats
Alyssia Rose-Katherine Hammond
Constance (Lov) Johnson
Chrelle Booker
Republicans
Benjamin E. Griffiths
Kenneth Harper, Jr.
Charles Kenneth Moss
Lichia Sibhatu
Debora Tshiovo
Ted Budd
U.S. House District 4
Democrats
Matt Grooms
Republicans
Robert Thomas
NC Supreme Court Associate Justice Seat 5
Republicans
Victoria E. Prince
NC Court of Appeals Judge Seat 9
Republicans
NC Court of Appeals Judge Seat 11
Republicans
NC District Court Judge District 14 Seat 1
Democrats
Dave Hall
Jessica M. Major
Pat Evans
Kevin E. Jones
NC Senate District 22
Republicans
Larry Coleman
John Tarantino
Durham County District Attorney District 16
Democrats
Durham County Sheriff
Democrats
Durham County Board of Education District 1
Emily Susanna Chavez
Jasper Fleming
Curtis Hrischuk
Durham County Board of Education District 2
Donald Hughes
Bettina Umstead
Christopher Burns
Durham County Board of Education District 3
Gayathri Rajaraman
Matt Sears
Durham County Board of Education District 4
Valarie Tina Jarvis
Myca Jeter
Natalie Beyer
Durham County Board of Education Consolidated District B (Unexpired)
Joetta MacMiller
Frederick Xavier Ravin III
Millicent Rogers
Durham County Clerk of Superior Court
Democrats
Archie Smith
LiBria Stephens
Aminah Thompson
