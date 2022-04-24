Use the N&O | Herald-Sun Voter Guide to research candidates in Durham elections

Welcome to The News & Observer and The Herald-Sun’s Voter Guide for the 2022 primary elections in Durham.

We have reached out to candidates running for office in Durham County who will appear on the primary ballot in May and asked them to complete a candidate questionnaire.

Election Day is May 17. Candidates who do not face a primary opponent were not asked to complete a questionnaire and will not appear in this voter guide.

The names of candidates who responded to our questionnaire are hyperlinked below so that N&O and Herald-Sun subscribers can read their answers to our questions about education, public safety, their top priorities and what life skills and experience make them the candidate to vote for.

Voters affiliated with a political party can vote in that party’s primary. Unaffiliated voters can choose which political party’s primary they want to vote in, but can only choose one. If you are unsure what district you live in for the U.S. House, N.C. House or N.C. Senate, you can look that up at https://vt.ncsbe.gov/RegLkup/

The early voting period runs from April 28 to May 14 at 3 p.m. The deadline to request an absentee ballot is May 10 and all civilian ballots must be returned by May 17.

If a second primary election is needed, it will be held July 26. The general election is Nov. 8.

Candidates are listed in the order their names will appear on the ballot.

U.S. Senate

Democrats

James L. Carr Jr.

Robert Colon

Alyssia Rose-Katherine Hammond

Constance (Lov) Johnson

Tobias LaGrone

B. K. Maginnis

Rett Newton

Marcus W. Williams

Greg Antoine

Cheri Beasley

Chrelle Booker

Republicans

Marjorie K. Eastman

David Flaherty

Benjamin E. Griffiths

Kenneth Harper, Jr.

Pat McCrory

Charles Kenneth Moss

Lichia Sibhatu

Debora Tshiovo

Mark Walker

Jen Banwart

Ms. Lee A. Brian

Leonard L. Bryant

Ted Budd

Drew Bulecza

U.S. House District 4

Democrats

Crystal Cavalier

Valerie P. Foushee

Matt Grooms

Stephen J. Valentine

Ashley Ward

Richard L. Watkins

Clay Aiken

Nida Allam

Republicans

Courtney Geels

Robert Thomas

NC Supreme Court Associate Justice Seat 5

Republicans

Victoria E. Prince

April C. Wood

Trey Allen

NC Court of Appeals Judge Seat 9

Republicans

Beth Freshwater Smith

Donna Stroud

NC Court of Appeals Judge Seat 11

Republicans

Michael J. Stading

Charlton L. Allen

NC District Court Judge District 14 Seat 1

Democrats

Dave Hall

Jessica M. Major

Pat Evans

Kevin E. Jones

NC Senate District 22

Republicans

Larry Coleman

John Tarantino

Durham County District Attorney District 16

Democrats

Satana Deberry

Daniel Meier

Jonathan Wilson

Durham County Sheriff

Democrats

Paul Martin

Clarence Birkhead

Durham County Board of Education District 1

Emily Susanna Chavez

Jasper Fleming

Curtis Hrischuk

Durham County Board of Education District 2

Donald Hughes

Bettina Umstead

Christopher Burns

Durham County Board of Education District 3

Gayathri Rajaraman

Matt Sears

Durham County Board of Education District 4

Valarie Tina Jarvis

Myca Jeter

Natalie Beyer

Durham County Board of Education Consolidated District B (Unexpired)

Joetta MacMiller

Frederick Xavier Ravin III

Millicent Rogers

Durham County Clerk of Superior Court

Democrats

Archie Smith

LiBria Stephens

Aminah Thompson