Where to vote: Find your polling place in the Triangle for 2022 midterm elections

North Carolina’s statewide 2022 primary election takes place on May 17, and if you want to vote in person, it’s time to figure out where to do it.

Your polling place will depend on where you live, and there are resources available from state and county boards of elections to help you figure out where you’re supposed to vote on Election Day.

To help, we’ve compiled resources and instructions for finding your voting location in Wake, Durham, Orange, Johnston and Chatham counties.

Here’s what to know.

How to find your polling place in NC by address

Using search tools and resources from the N.C. Board of Elections, there are a couple ways to find your polling place — by address and by voter registration.

To find your polling place based on your address, you can search your address on the state Board of Elections’ Polling Place Search tool.

Follow these steps:

▪ Visit vt.ncsbe.gov/PPLkup .

▪ Type in your address, as listed on your voter registration, including city and ZIP code.

▪ Click “submit.”

▪ Your polling place will be displayed in the top left box, under “Polling Place Information.” The address of the polling place will be listed, and you should be able to view photos of the location by clicking “View Images.”

On the Polling Place Search, you can also view sample ballots and information for your county’s Board of Elections.

Note: You’ll want to make sure that you’re registered to vote at the location you’re looking up. You can do so by looking up your voter registration at vt.ncsbe.gov/RegLkup .

How to find your NC polling place by voter search

If you are registered to vote in North Carolina, you can also find your polling place by looking up your voter registration in the state Board of Elections’ Voter Search.

Follow these steps:

▪ Visit vt.ncsbe.gov/RegLkup .

▪ Type in your first name and last name, and select the county in which you are registered.

▪ Click “search.”

▪ Click your name in the search results.

▪ Find your Election Day polling place under the “Your Voting Locations” tab. You may have to expand the section to see your information.

On your registration information page, you can also find your sample ballot for the upcoming election, the jurisdictions for which you vote, your voting history and more.

Note: The polling place provided on your registration information page and polling place lookup page is where you should vote on Election Day. If you plan to vote early, locations and hours will vary by county.

When are polls open in NC on Election Day?

On Election Day — Tuesday, May 17, for the 2022 midterm primary elections — polls will be open across the state from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

What if I moved before Election Day?

If you moved before Election Day, your polling place will depend on how long ago you moved.

The state Board of Elections offers the following guidance:

▪ If you moved more than 30 days before Election Day, you should update your voter registration no later than 25 days before the election, and vote at your new polling place assigned to your new address.

▪ If you do not update your registration by Election Day, you may still vote at your new assigned polling place as long as your move is within the same county. You may be asked to vote with a provisional ballot. You can also vote at your old polling location, but you may be also asked to vote a provisional ballot there.

▪ If you moved less than 30 days before Election Day, you should vote at the polling place assigned to your previous address.

What happens if I vote somewhere other than my polling place?

To vote on Election Day, you should go to your assigned polling place, or precinct, as assigned and determined based on your address 30 days before the election.

If you go to another precinct, you will be asked to vote using a provisional ballot.

▪ This will still allow you to vote, but your ballot will be held aside by election officials until they determine your eligibility to vote.

▪ Election results are not finalized until all provisional ballots that are eligible are counted.

▪ You can find additional information about provisional ballots at ncsbe.gov/voting/provisional-voting .

Information about voting in Wake County

You can find more information about Election Day voting in Wake County at wakegov.com/departments-government/board-elections/election-information/election-day-voting .

Find information on polling places in Wake County at wakegov.com/departments-government/board-elections/election-information/polling-places.

Information about voting in Durham County

You can find more information about Election Day voting in Durham County at dcovotes.com/voters/voting .

Find information on polling places in Durham County at dcovotes.com/voters/voting/polling-locations .

Information about voting in Orange County

You can find more information about Election Day voting in Orange County at orangecountync.gov/1720/Elections .

Find more information on polling places in Orange County at orangecountync.gov/1216/Sample-Ballots-Voting-Location-Info .

Information about voting in Johnston County

You can find more information about Election Day voting in Johnston County at johnstonnc.com/joconcelections/econtent.cfm?page_desc=votermenu#how .

Find more information on polling places in Johnston County at johnstonnc.com/joconcelections/pollingplaces.cfm .

Information about voting in Chatham County

You can find more information about Election Day voting in Chatham County at chathamcountync.gov/government/departments-programs-a-h/elections/2021-election-information-notices .

Find more information on polling places in Chatham County at chathamcountync.gov/government/departments-programs-a-h/elections/precincts-and-polling-places .