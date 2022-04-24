Use the N&O | Herald-Sun Voter Guide to research candidates running in Wake elections
Welcome to The News & Observer and The Herald-Sun’s Voter Guide for the 2022 primary elections in Wake County.
We have reached out to all of the candidates running for office in Wake County who will appear on the primary ballot in May and asked them to complete a candidate questionnaire.
Election Day is May 17. Candidates who do not face a primary opponent were not asked to complete a questionnaire and will not appear in this voter guide.
The names of candidates who responded to our questionnaire are hyperlinked below so that N&O and Herald-Sun subscribers can read their answers to our questions about education, public safety, their top priorities and what life skills and experience make them the candidate to vote for.
Voters affiliated with a political party can vote in that party’s primary. Unaffiliated voters can choose which political party’s primary they want to vote in, but can only choose one. If you are unsure what district you live in for the U.S. House, N.C. House or N.C. Senate, you can look that up at https://vt.ncsbe.gov/RegLkup/
The early voting period runs from April 28 to May 14 at 3 p.m. The deadline to request an absentee ballot is May 10 and all civilian ballots must be returned by May 17.
If a second primary election is needed, it will be held July 26. The general election is Nov. 8.
Wake County Sheriff
Democrats
Joe Coley
Republicans
Donnie Harrison
Tivon Howard
Wake District Attorney
Democrats
Wake County Board of Commissioners District 1
Democrats
Wake County Board of Commissioners District 3
Democrats
Cary Town Council At-Large
TOWN OF CARY TOWN COUNCIL DISTRICT A
TOWN OF CARY TOWN COUNCIL DISTRICT C
NC House District 33
Democrats
NC House District 34
Republicans
Joshua Jordan
Ashley Seshul
NC House District 35
Republicans
Brandon Panameno
Fred Von Canon
NC House District 37
Democrats
NC House District 40
Democrats
Marguerite Creel
Joe John
NC House District 66
Democrats
Sarah Crawford
Wesley Knott
Frank (Jeremiah) Pierce
NC Senate District 13
Democrats
Republicans
NC Senate District 18
Republicans
Dimitry Slabyak
NC Supreme Court Associate Justice Seat 5
Republicans
Victoria E. Prince
NC Court of Appeals Judge Seat 9
Republicans
NC Court of Appeals Judge Seat 11
Republicans
NC District Court Judge District 10F Seat 1
Democrats
U.S. Senate
Democrats
Alyssia Rose-Katherine Hammond
Constance (Lov) Johnson
Chrelle Booker
Republicans
Benjamin E. Griffiths
Kenneth Harper, Jr.
Charles Kenneth Moss
Lichia Sibhatu
Debora Tshiovo
Ted Budd
U.S. House of Representatives District 2
Republicans
Mahesh (Max) Ganorkar
Adina Safta
U.S. House of Representatives District 13
Democrats
Ms. Jamie Campbell Bowles
Republicans
Kelly Kathleen Daughtry
Kent Keirsey
Jessica Morel
Kevin Alan Wolff
DeVan Barbour
