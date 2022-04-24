Use the N&O | Herald-Sun Voter Guide to research candidates running in Wake elections

Welcome to The News & Observer and The Herald-Sun’s Voter Guide for the 2022 primary elections in Wake County.

We have reached out to all of the candidates running for office in Wake County who will appear on the primary ballot in May and asked them to complete a candidate questionnaire.

Election Day is May 17. Candidates who do not face a primary opponent were not asked to complete a questionnaire and will not appear in this voter guide.

The names of candidates who responded to our questionnaire are hyperlinked below so that N&O and Herald-Sun subscribers can read their answers to our questions about education, public safety, their top priorities and what life skills and experience make them the candidate to vote for.

Voters affiliated with a political party can vote in that party’s primary. Unaffiliated voters can choose which political party’s primary they want to vote in, but can only choose one. If you are unsure what district you live in for the U.S. House, N.C. House or N.C. Senate, you can look that up at https://vt.ncsbe.gov/RegLkup/

The early voting period runs from April 28 to May 14 at 3 p.m. The deadline to request an absentee ballot is May 10 and all civilian ballots must be returned by May 17.

If a second primary election is needed, it will be held July 26. The general election is Nov. 8.

Wake County Sheriff

Democrats

Joe Coley

Cedric L. Herring

Tommy Matthews

Willie Rowe

Roy Taylor

Randolph Baity

Gerald M. Baker

Republicans

Donnie Harrison

Tivon Howard

David Blackwelder

Wake District Attorney

Democrats

Damon John Chetson

Nancy (Lorrin) Freeman

Wake County Board of Commissioners District 1

Democrats

Donald Mial

Shaun Pollenz

Wake County Board of Commissioners District 3

Democrats

Lisa Mead

Cynthia (Cindy) Sinkez

Cheryl F. Stallings

Cary Town Council At-Large

Ken George

Carissa Johnson

Ed Yerha

TOWN OF CARY TOWN COUNCIL DISTRICT A

Chase McGrath

Jennifer Robinson

TOWN OF CARY TOWN COUNCIL DISTRICT C

Mary Insprucker

George McDowell

Renee Miller

Amanda Murphy

Jack Smith

NC House District 33

Democrats

Rosa U. Gill

Nate Blanton

NC House District 34

Republicans

Joshua Jordan

Ashley Seshul

NC House District 35

Republicans

Brandon Panameno

Fred Von Canon

NC House District 37

Democrats

Christine Kelly

Elizabeth Parent

Mary Bethel

NC House District 40

Democrats

Marguerite Creel

Joe John

NC House District 66

Democrats

Sarah Crawford

Wesley Knott

Frank (Jeremiah) Pierce

NC Senate District 13

Democrats

Lisa Grafstein

Patrick Buffkin

Republicans

Jeff Werner

David Bankert

NC Senate District 18

Republicans

Dimitry Slabyak

E. C. Sykes

NC Supreme Court Associate Justice Seat 5

Republicans

Victoria E. Prince

April C. Wood

Trey Allen

NC Court of Appeals Judge Seat 9

Republicans

Beth Freshwater Smith

Donna Stroud

NC Court of Appeals Judge Seat 11

Republicans

Michael J. Stading

Charlton L. Allen

NC District Court Judge District 10F Seat 1

Democrats

Sean Ramkaransingh

Jennifer Bedford

Chris Brooks

U.S. Senate

Democrats

James L. Carr Jr.

Robert Colon

Alyssia Rose-Katherine Hammond

Constance (Lov) Johnson

Tobias LaGrone

B. K. Maginnis

Rett Newton

Marcus W. Williams

Greg Antoine

Cheri Beasley

Chrelle Booker

Republicans

Marjorie K. Eastman

David Flaherty

Benjamin E. Griffiths

Kenneth Harper, Jr.

Pat McCrory

Charles Kenneth Moss

Lichia Sibhatu

Debora Tshiovo

Mark Walker

Jen Banwart

Ms. Lee A. Brian

Leonard L. Bryant

Ted Budd

Drew Bulecza

U.S. House of Representatives District 2

Republicans

Mahesh (Max) Ganorkar

Adina Safta

Christine E. Villaverde

U.S. House of Representatives District 13

Democrats

Nathan Click

Denton Lee

Wiley Nickel

Sam Searcy

Ms. Jamie Campbell Bowles

Republicans

Kelly Kathleen Daughtry

Renee Ellmers

Bo Hines

Kent Keirsey

Jessica Morel

Chad Slotta

Kevin Alan Wolff

DeVan Barbour