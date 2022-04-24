Use the N&O | Herald-Sun Voter Guide to research candidates in Orange County elections
Welcome to The News & Observer and The Herald-Sun’s Voter Guide for the 2022 Orange County primary elections.
We have reached out to all of the candidates running for county commissioner, Register of Deeds, district attorney, Carrboro Town Council, and Orange County Schools Board of Education, and asked them to complete a candidate questionnaire.
The commissioner candidates won’t appear on the May 17 primary ballot, because three Democrats are running unopposed for another term in office and a fourth Democrat is unopposed in her bid to serve the remaining two years of her appointment.
The commissioners will appear on the Nov. 8 ballot, and be seated in December, barring a successful write-in challenger.
On the May ballot is Register of Deeds Mark Chilton, who is facing a primary challenge from Penny Rich, a former county commissioner and Chapel Hill Town Council member. In the district attorney’s race, two assistant district attorneys are competing to replace retiring District Attorney Jim Woodall.
In the nonpartisan school board race, incumbents Will Atherton and Sarah Smylie are running against five newcomers to keep their seats.
One candidate, Garfield “Garen” McClure, will appear on the primary ballot, but he dropped out of the race March 14. Two school board members, Hillary MacKenzie and Brenda Stephens, are not seeking another term.
Carrboro is holding a special election to fill a council seat left vacant when Damon Seils was elected mayor in November. Two candidates are running to serve the remainder of his term, which expires in 2023.
Other countywide races will elect a sheriff, clerk of Superior Court, and two Soil and Water Conservation District supervisors.
There are no Republican candidates on the ballot for any local Orange County offices, so the winners of the May 17 primary also are expected to win the Nov. 8 general election.
The names of candidates who responded to our questionnaire are hyperlinked below so that N&O and Herald-Sun subscribers can read their answers to our questions about local issues such as education and criminal justice, their top priorities, and what makes them the best candidate.
Candidate forums
The list will be updated as more forums are announced:
April 26 : Justice United will host a District Attorney Candidates’ Assembly from 7 to 8:30 p.m. The event will be held online and in-person (outside) at Piney Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 1929 Piney Grove Church Road in Hillsborough. Online participants will be provided a link in advance of the event. Registration is required. More information: https://tinyurl.com/bdhwxytj .
April 28 : The Carolina Chamber and the Carrboro Business Alliance will host Orange County’s local and state candidates for a Candidates and Elected Officials Forum from 8:30 to 10 a.m. The event will take place online, and registration is required. More information: https://tinyurl.com/3wjvsnmy .
May 1 : A candidate forum for Orange County School Board and the District Attorney race will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. at Mt. Zion AME Church in Hillsborough. The forum is sponsored by the Northern Orange Branch of the NAACP, Northern Orange Black Voters Alliance and Mt. Zion AME Church. Childcare will be available for children age 4 and up.
How to vote
The early voting period runs from April 28 to May 14. The deadline to register to vote in the May 17 primary election was April 22, although one-stop early voting locations also offer same-day registration.
Requests to vote by mail must be received by 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 10.
More information about the 2022 primary election and redistricting is available at ncsbe.gov/voting/upcoming-election.
If you have any questions or comments about this list, please contact Orange County reporter Tammy Grubb at tgrubb@heraldsun.com .
Carrboro Town Council (one seat)
Orange County Board of Commissioners (Four seats)
Jamezetta Bedford (District 1)
Sally Greene (at large district)
District Attorney (one seat)
Register of Deeds (one seat)
Orange County Board of Education (four seats)
U.S. Senate
Democrats
Alyssia Rose-Katherine Hammond
Constance (Lov) Johnson
Chrelle Booker
Republicans
Benjamin E. Griffiths
Kenneth Harper, Jr.
Charles Kenneth Moss
Lichia Sibhatu
Debora Tshiovo
Ted Budd
U.S. House of Representatives District 4
Democrats
Matt Grooms
Republicans
Robert Thomas
NC Supreme Court Associate Justice Seat 5
Republicans
Victoria E. Prince
NC Court of Appeals Judge Seat 9
Republicans
NC Court of Appeals Judge Seat 11
Republicans
NC Senate District 23
Democrats
Jamie DeMent Holcomb
Graig Meyer
Republicans
Bill Cooke
Landon Woods
N.C. House of Representatives District 50
Democrats
Matt Hughes
Renee Price
N.C. House of Representatives District 56
Democrats
Jonah Garson
Allen Buansi
