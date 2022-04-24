Use the N&O | Herald-Sun Voter Guide to research candidates in Orange County elections

Welcome to The News & Observer and The Herald-Sun’s Voter Guide for the 2022 Orange County primary elections.

We have reached out to all of the candidates running for county commissioner, Register of Deeds, district attorney, Carrboro Town Council, and Orange County Schools Board of Education, and asked them to complete a candidate questionnaire.

The commissioner candidates won’t appear on the May 17 primary ballot, because three Democrats are running unopposed for another term in office and a fourth Democrat is unopposed in her bid to serve the remaining two years of her appointment.

The commissioners will appear on the Nov. 8 ballot, and be seated in December, barring a successful write-in challenger.

On the May ballot is Register of Deeds Mark Chilton, who is facing a primary challenge from Penny Rich, a former county commissioner and Chapel Hill Town Council member. In the district attorney’s race, two assistant district attorneys are competing to replace retiring District Attorney Jim Woodall.

In the nonpartisan school board race, incumbents Will Atherton and Sarah Smylie are running against five newcomers to keep their seats.

One candidate, Garfield “Garen” McClure, will appear on the primary ballot, but he dropped out of the race March 14. Two school board members, Hillary MacKenzie and Brenda Stephens, are not seeking another term.

Carrboro is holding a special election to fill a council seat left vacant when Damon Seils was elected mayor in November. Two candidates are running to serve the remainder of his term, which expires in 2023.

Other countywide races will elect a sheriff, clerk of Superior Court, and two Soil and Water Conservation District supervisors.

There are no Republican candidates on the ballot for any local Orange County offices, so the winners of the May 17 primary also are expected to win the Nov. 8 general election.

The names of candidates who responded to our questionnaire are hyperlinked below so that N&O and Herald-Sun subscribers can read their answers to our questions about local issues such as education and criminal justice, their top priorities, and what makes them the best candidate.

Candidate forums

The list will be updated as more forums are announced:

April 26 : Justice United will host a District Attorney Candidates’ Assembly from 7 to 8:30 p.m. The event will be held online and in-person (outside) at Piney Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 1929 Piney Grove Church Road in Hillsborough. Online participants will be provided a link in advance of the event. Registration is required. More information: https://tinyurl.com/bdhwxytj .

April 28 : The Carolina Chamber and the Carrboro Business Alliance will host Orange County’s local and state candidates for a Candidates and Elected Officials Forum from 8:30 to 10 a.m. The event will take place online, and registration is required. More information: https://tinyurl.com/3wjvsnmy .

May 1 : A candidate forum for Orange County School Board and the District Attorney race will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. at Mt. Zion AME Church in Hillsborough. The forum is sponsored by the Northern Orange Branch of the NAACP, Northern Orange Black Voters Alliance and Mt. Zion AME Church. Childcare will be available for children age 4 and up.

How to vote

The early voting period runs from April 28 to May 14. The deadline to register to vote in the May 17 primary election was April 22, although one-stop early voting locations also offer same-day registration.

Requests to vote by mail must be received by 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 10.

More information about the 2022 primary election and redistricting is available at ncsbe.gov/voting/upcoming-election.

If you have any questions or comments about this list, please contact Orange County reporter Tammy Grubb at tgrubb@heraldsun.com .

Carrboro Town Council (one seat)

Aja Kelleher

Eliazar Posada

Orange County Board of Commissioners (Four seats)

Jamezetta Bedford (District 1)

Anna Richards (District 1)

Earl McKee (District 2)

Sally Greene (at large district)

District Attorney (one seat)

Jeff Nieman

Kayley Taber

Register of Deeds (one seat)

Mark Chilton

Penny Rich

Orange County Board of Education (four seats)

Will Atherton

Penny Carter King

Bethni Lee

Anne Purcell

André Richmond

Sarah Smylie

Ashley Wheeler

U.S. Senate

Democrats

James L. Carr Jr.

Robert Colon

Alyssia Rose-Katherine Hammond

Constance (Lov) Johnson

Tobias LaGrone

B. K. Maginnis

Rett Newton

Marcus W. Williams

Greg Antoine

Cheri Beasley

Chrelle Booker

Republicans

Marjorie K. Eastman

David Flaherty

Benjamin E. Griffiths

Kenneth Harper, Jr.

Pat McCrory

Charles Kenneth Moss

Lichia Sibhatu

Debora Tshiovo

Mark Walker

Jen Banwart

Ms. Lee A. Brian

Leonard L. Bryant

Ted Budd

Drew Bulecza

U.S. House of Representatives District 4

Democrats

Crystal Cavalier

Valerie P. Foushee

Matt Grooms

Stephen J. Valentine

Ashley Ward

Richard L. Watkins

Clay Aiken

Nida Allam

Republicans

Courtney Geels

Robert Thomas

NC Supreme Court Associate Justice Seat 5

Republicans

Victoria E. Prince

April C. Wood

Trey Allen

NC Court of Appeals Judge Seat 9

Republicans

Beth Freshwater Smith

Donna Stroud

NC Court of Appeals Judge Seat 11

Republicans

Michael J. Stading

Charlton L. Allen

NC Senate District 23

Democrats

Jamie DeMent Holcomb

Graig Meyer

Republicans

Bill Cooke

Landon Woods

N.C. House of Representatives District 50

Democrats

Matt Hughes

Renee Price

N.C. House of Representatives District 56

Democrats

Jonah Garson

Allen Buansi