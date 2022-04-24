ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnston County, NC

Use the N&O Voter Guide to research candidates running in Johnston elections

By Staff reports
The News & Observer
The News & Observer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yt9s2_0fIc9bm700

Welcome to The News & Observer and The Herald-Sun’s Voter Guide for the 2022 primary elections in Johnston County.

We have reached out to federal, state-level and county-level candidates running for office in Johnston County who will appear on the primary ballot in May and asked them to complete a candidate questionnaire.

Election Day is May 17. Candidates who do not face a primary opponent were not asked to complete a questionnaire and will not appear in this voter guide.

The names of candidates who responded to our questionnaire are hyperlinked below so that N&O and Herald-Sun subscribers can read their answers to our questions about education, public safety, their top priorities and what life skills and experience make them the candidate to vote for.

Voters affiliated with a political party can vote in that party’s primary. Unaffiliated voters can choose which political party’s primary they want to vote in, but can only choose one. If you are unsure what district you live in for the U.S. House, N.C. House or N.C. Senate, you can look that up at https://vt.ncsbe.gov/RegLkup/

The early voting period runs from April 28 to May 14 at 3 p.m. The deadline to request an absentee ballot is May 10 and all civilian ballots must be returned by May 17.

If a second primary election is needed, it will be held July 26. The general election is Nov. 8.

U.S. Senate

Democrats

James L. Carr Jr.

Robert Colon

Alyssia Rose-Katherine Hammond

Constance (Lov) Johnson

Tobias LaGrone

B. K. Maginnis

Rett Newton

Marcus W. Williams

Greg Antoine

Cheri Beasley

Chrelle Booker

Republicans

Marjorie K. Eastman

David Flaherty

Benjamin E. Griffiths

Kenneth Harper, Jr.

Pat McCrory

Charles Kenneth Moss

Lichia Sibhatu

Debora Tshiovo

Mark Walker

Jen Banwart

Ms. Lee A. Brian

Leonard L. Bryant

Ted Budd

Drew Bulecza

U.S. House of Representatives District 13

Democrats

Nathan Click

Denton Lee

Wiley Nickel

Sam Searcy

Ms. Jamie Campbell Bowles

Republicans

Kelly Kathleen Daughtry

Renee Ellmers

Bo Hines

Kent Keirsey

Jessica Morel

Chad Slotta

Kevin Alan Wolff

DeVan Barbour

NC Supreme Court Associate Justice Seat 5

Republicans

Victoria E. Prince

April C. Wood

Trey Allen

NC Court of Appeals Judge Seat 9

Republicans

Beth Freshwater Smith

Donna Stroud

NC Court of Appeals Judge Seat 11

Republicans

Michael J. Stading

Charlton L. Allen

NC Senate District 10

Republicans

Jill Homan

Benton Sawrey

Matt Ansley

NC House District 53

Republicans

Brian Hawley

Howard Penny Jr.

NC Superior Court Judge District 11B Seat 02

Republicans

Paul A. Holcombe

Steven Walker

NC District Court Judge District 11 Seat 02

Republicans

Charlene B. Nelson

Travis Wheeler

Jason P. Kimble

Brian E. Lewis

Johnston County Board of Commissioners, District 05

Patrick Harris

Jyl Burgener

Johnston County Board of Education

Kevin Donovan

John Fischer

Jenn Gurley

Mark Lane

Stuart Ashby Lee

Rick Mercier

Joe Preston

Jennifer Slabaugh

Terry Tippett

Michelle Antoine

Melissa Bowers

George M. Brewer

Aldostin Byrd

Local races

We did not send surveys in these races, but they will appear on the ballot:

Smithfield Town Council District 2

Sloan Stevens

Elizabeth Anne Temple

Smithfield Town Council District 4

David Barbour

Doris Louise Wallace

Comments / 1

Related
WBTW News13

Mark Meadows, former Trump chief of staff, removed as North Carolina registered voter

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Mark Meadows, a former chief of staff to President Donald Trump, has been removed from North Carolina’s list of registered voters after documents showed he lived in Virginia and voted in that state’s 2021 election, officials said ON Wednesday. Questions arose about Meadows last month, when state Attorney General Josh Stein’s […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Johnston County, NC
Johnston County, NC
Government
Johnston County, NC
Education
The Independent

Voices: Why it might be a long, long time before the Democrats have another Black woman Senator

When the Senate voted to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court yesterday, plenty of members of the Congressional Black Caucus were on hand, including one who hopes to be on the floor next year: Democratic Congresswoman Val Demings, who is running a long-shot race against Florida Senator Marco Rubio.Vice President Kamala Harris’s return to the Senate to preside threw into sharp relief the upper chamber’s dearth of Black women’s voices, who (as I said in Thursday’s column) could serve as a vital counterweight to right-wing attacks. Speaking to your dispatcher, Demings railed against how Republicans like Senators Josh...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WNCT

Boy on tarmac steals the show at Biden’s arrival in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The kid stole the show. When the dignitaries lined up on the tarmac at Piedmont Triad International Airport on Thursday to greet President Joe Biden when he disembarked Air Force One for his speech at North Carolina A&T University, the smallest person created the biggest stir. You could predict the lineup […]
GREENSBORO, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pat Mccrory
Salon

Madison Cawthorn called out for "lying" in new ad funded by Republican senator's super PAC

A super PAC associated with Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C. accused Rep. Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C., of "lying" about his past in a new political ad released just last week. "Madison Cawthorn lied about being accepted to the Naval Academy to get elected," the 30-second spot, first reported by Axios, narrated. "Now, Cawthorn's been caught lying about conservatives. In perpetual pursuit of celebrity, Cawthorn will lie about anything."
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election#Mark Walker#Barbour#Democrats#The N O Voter Guide#The Herald Sun#N O#Herald Sun#House#N C Senate
The Independent

Florida Republican says Democrats’ peaceful protest against redistricting was worse than Capitol riot

Florida Republicans have compared a protest against a newly drawn congressional map that dilutes Black voter strength in the state to the violent attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election on 6 January, 2021.On 21 April, a small group of mostly Black Democratic legislators staged a sit-in protest in the middle of the House floor, singing and praying and briefly delaying votes during a special legislation convened by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, whose map eliminates two of the state’s four districts represented by Black Democrats and creates four more districts that lean Republican.State Rep Randy Fine...
PROTESTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
The News & Observer

The News & Observer

Raleigh, NC
347
Followers
115
Post
27K+
Views
ABOUT

The News & Observer is widely regarded as one of the nation's best regional newspapers and places a strong emphasis on investigative reporting and watchdog journalism. In 1996, the paper was awarded the Pulitzer Prize Gold Medal for Public Service for its work showing how commercial hog farms were affecting the environment and economy in Eastern North Carolina. A company with deep roots in the Raleigh, Durham, Chapel Hill area, also known as the Triangle, the team that produces The News & Observer also staffs The Durham Herald-Sun and The N.C. Insider — a daily state government email newsletter product. The company launched nando.net, one of the nation’s first internet service providers, in 1994, and today is home to newsobserver.com.

 https://www.newsobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy