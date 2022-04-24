Use the N&O Voter Guide to research candidates running in Johnston elections
Welcome to The News & Observer and The Herald-Sun’s Voter Guide for the 2022 primary elections in Johnston County.
We have reached out to federal, state-level and county-level candidates running for office in Johnston County who will appear on the primary ballot in May and asked them to complete a candidate questionnaire.
Election Day is May 17. Candidates who do not face a primary opponent were not asked to complete a questionnaire and will not appear in this voter guide.
The names of candidates who responded to our questionnaire are hyperlinked below so that N&O and Herald-Sun subscribers can read their answers to our questions about education, public safety, their top priorities and what life skills and experience make them the candidate to vote for.
Voters affiliated with a political party can vote in that party’s primary. Unaffiliated voters can choose which political party’s primary they want to vote in, but can only choose one. If you are unsure what district you live in for the U.S. House, N.C. House or N.C. Senate, you can look that up at https://vt.ncsbe.gov/RegLkup/
The early voting period runs from April 28 to May 14 at 3 p.m. The deadline to request an absentee ballot is May 10 and all civilian ballots must be returned by May 17.
If a second primary election is needed, it will be held July 26. The general election is Nov. 8.
U.S. Senate
Democrats
Alyssia Rose-Katherine Hammond
Constance (Lov) Johnson
Chrelle Booker
Republicans
Benjamin E. Griffiths
Kenneth Harper, Jr.
Charles Kenneth Moss
Lichia Sibhatu
Debora Tshiovo
Ted Budd
U.S. House of Representatives District 13
Democrats
Ms. Jamie Campbell Bowles
Republicans
Kelly Kathleen Daughtry
Kent Keirsey
Jessica Morel
Kevin Alan Wolff
DeVan Barbour
NC Supreme Court Associate Justice Seat 5
Republicans
Victoria E. Prince
NC Court of Appeals Judge Seat 9
Republicans
NC Court of Appeals Judge Seat 11
Republicans
NC Senate District 10
Republicans
Jill Homan
Benton Sawrey
NC House District 53
Republicans
Brian Hawley
Howard Penny Jr.
NC Superior Court Judge District 11B Seat 02
Republicans
Paul A. Holcombe
Steven Walker
NC District Court Judge District 11 Seat 02
Republicans
Charlene B. Nelson
Travis Wheeler
Jason P. Kimble
Brian E. Lewis
Johnston County Board of Commissioners, District 05
Patrick Harris
Jyl Burgener
Johnston County Board of Education
Kevin Donovan
John Fischer
Jenn Gurley
Mark Lane
Stuart Ashby Lee
Rick Mercier
Joe Preston
Jennifer Slabaugh
Terry Tippett
Michelle Antoine
Melissa Bowers
George M. Brewer
Aldostin Byrd
Local races
We did not send surveys in these races, but they will appear on the ballot:
Smithfield Town Council District 2
Sloan Stevens
Elizabeth Anne Temple
Smithfield Town Council District 4
David Barbour
Doris Louise Wallace
