Use the N&O Voter Guide to research candidates running in Johnston elections

Welcome to The News & Observer and The Herald-Sun’s Voter Guide for the 2022 primary elections in Johnston County.

We have reached out to federal, state-level and county-level candidates running for office in Johnston County who will appear on the primary ballot in May and asked them to complete a candidate questionnaire.

Election Day is May 17. Candidates who do not face a primary opponent were not asked to complete a questionnaire and will not appear in this voter guide.

The names of candidates who responded to our questionnaire are hyperlinked below so that N&O and Herald-Sun subscribers can read their answers to our questions about education, public safety, their top priorities and what life skills and experience make them the candidate to vote for.

Voters affiliated with a political party can vote in that party’s primary. Unaffiliated voters can choose which political party’s primary they want to vote in, but can only choose one. If you are unsure what district you live in for the U.S. House, N.C. House or N.C. Senate, you can look that up at https://vt.ncsbe.gov/RegLkup/

The early voting period runs from April 28 to May 14 at 3 p.m. The deadline to request an absentee ballot is May 10 and all civilian ballots must be returned by May 17.

If a second primary election is needed, it will be held July 26. The general election is Nov. 8.

U.S. Senate

Democrats

James L. Carr Jr.

Robert Colon

Alyssia Rose-Katherine Hammond

Constance (Lov) Johnson

Tobias LaGrone

B. K. Maginnis

Rett Newton

Marcus W. Williams

Greg Antoine

Cheri Beasley

Chrelle Booker

Republicans

Marjorie K. Eastman

David Flaherty

Benjamin E. Griffiths

Kenneth Harper, Jr.

Pat McCrory

Charles Kenneth Moss

Lichia Sibhatu

Debora Tshiovo

Mark Walker

Jen Banwart

Ms. Lee A. Brian

Leonard L. Bryant

Ted Budd

Drew Bulecza

U.S. House of Representatives District 13

Democrats

Nathan Click

Denton Lee

Wiley Nickel

Sam Searcy

Ms. Jamie Campbell Bowles

Republicans

Kelly Kathleen Daughtry

Renee Ellmers

Bo Hines

Kent Keirsey

Jessica Morel

Chad Slotta

Kevin Alan Wolff

DeVan Barbour

NC Supreme Court Associate Justice Seat 5

Republicans

Victoria E. Prince

April C. Wood

Trey Allen

NC Court of Appeals Judge Seat 9

Republicans

Beth Freshwater Smith

Donna Stroud

NC Court of Appeals Judge Seat 11

Republicans

Michael J. Stading

Charlton L. Allen

NC Senate District 10

Republicans

Jill Homan

Benton Sawrey

Matt Ansley

NC House District 53

Republicans

Brian Hawley

Howard Penny Jr.

NC Superior Court Judge District 11B Seat 02

Republicans

Paul A. Holcombe

Steven Walker

NC District Court Judge District 11 Seat 02

Republicans

Charlene B. Nelson

Travis Wheeler

Jason P. Kimble

Brian E. Lewis

Johnston County Board of Commissioners, District 05

Patrick Harris

Jyl Burgener

Johnston County Board of Education

Kevin Donovan

John Fischer

Jenn Gurley

Mark Lane

Stuart Ashby Lee

Rick Mercier

Joe Preston

Jennifer Slabaugh

Terry Tippett

Michelle Antoine

Melissa Bowers

George M. Brewer

Aldostin Byrd

Local races

We did not send surveys in these races, but they will appear on the ballot:

Smithfield Town Council District 2

Sloan Stevens

Elizabeth Anne Temple

Smithfield Town Council District 4

David Barbour

Doris Louise Wallace