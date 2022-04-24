Use The N&O | Herald-Sun Voter Guide to research candidates running in Chatham elections
Welcome to The News & Observer and The Herald-Sun’s Voter Guide for the 2022 primary elections in Chatham County.
We contacted the candidates running for federal and state-level office who will appear on the primary ballot in Chatham County and asked them to complete a candidate questionnaire.
Election Day is May 17. Candidates who do not face a primary opponent were not asked to complete a questionnaire and will not appear in this voter guide.
The names of candidates who responded to our questionnaire are hyperlinked below so that N&O and Herald-Sun subscribers can read their answers to our questions about education, public safety, their top priorities and what life skills and experience make them the candidate to vote for.
Voters affiliated with a political party can vote in that party’s primary. Unaffiliated voters can choose which political party’s primary they want to vote in, but can only choose one. If you are unsure what district you live in for the U.S. House or N.C. House, you can look that up at https://vt.ncsbe.gov/RegLkup/
The early voting period runs from April 28 to May 14 at 3 p.m. The deadline to request an absentee ballot is May 10 and all civilian ballots must be returned by May 17.
Candidates are listed in the order their names will appear on the ballot.
U.S. Senate
Democrats
Alyssia Rose-Katherine Hammond
Constance (Lov) Johnson
Chrelle Booker
Republicans
Benjamin E. Griffiths
Kenneth Harper, Jr.
Charles Kenneth Moss
Lichia Sibhatu
Debora Tshiovo
Ted Budd
U.S. House of Representatives District 9
Republicans
Francisco Rios
Mike Andriani
Jen Bucardo
NC Supreme Court Associate Justice Seat 5
Republicans
Victoria E. Prince
NC Court of Appeals Judge Seat 9
Republicans
NC Court of Appeals Judge Seat 11
Republicans
NC House of Representatives District 54
Craig Kinsey
Walter Petty
District Attorney District 18
Local races
We have not sent surveys to candidates in these local races, but they will also be on the ballot:
Chatham County Board of Commissioners District 3
Democrats
David Delaney
Lewis Hendricks
Chatham County Board of Commissioners District 4
Democrats
Katie Kenlan
Travis Patterson
Albert Reddick
Siler City Mayor
Nick Gallardo
Donald Matthews
Thomas K. (Chip) Price III
Siler City Commissioner At-Large
Cindy Burke Bray
Dean (Jr) Picot
James (Jay) Underwood
Siler City Town Commissioner District 1
Albert Alston
Sam Williams
Siler City Town Commissioner District 5
Lewis Fadely
Rayetta Fox
Jared Picot
Chatham County Board of Education District 3
Del Turner
Jessica Winger
Clifford Stickney
Chatham County Board of Education District 5
Timothy (Tim) Moore
Gary Leonard
Comments / 0