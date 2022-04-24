Use The N&O | Herald-Sun Voter Guide to research candidates running in Chatham elections

Welcome to The News & Observer and The Herald-Sun’s Voter Guide for the 2022 primary elections in Chatham County.

We contacted the candidates running for federal and state-level office who will appear on the primary ballot in Chatham County and asked them to complete a candidate questionnaire.

Election Day is May 17. Candidates who do not face a primary opponent were not asked to complete a questionnaire and will not appear in this voter guide.

The names of candidates who responded to our questionnaire are hyperlinked below so that N&O and Herald-Sun subscribers can read their answers to our questions about education, public safety, their top priorities and what life skills and experience make them the candidate to vote for.

Voters affiliated with a political party can vote in that party’s primary. Unaffiliated voters can choose which political party’s primary they want to vote in, but can only choose one. If you are unsure what district you live in for the U.S. House or N.C. House, you can look that up at https://vt.ncsbe.gov/RegLkup/

The early voting period runs from April 28 to May 14 at 3 p.m. The deadline to request an absentee ballot is May 10 and all civilian ballots must be returned by May 17.

Candidates are listed in the order their names will appear on the ballot.

U.S. Senate

Democrats

James L. Carr Jr.

Robert Colon

Alyssia Rose-Katherine Hammond

Constance (Lov) Johnson

Tobias LaGrone

B. K. Maginnis

Rett Newton

Marcus W. Williams

Greg Antoine

Cheri Beasley

Chrelle Booker

Republicans

Marjorie K. Eastman

David Flaherty

Benjamin E. Griffiths

Kenneth Harper, Jr.

Pat McCrory

Charles Kenneth Moss

Lichia Sibhatu

Debora Tshiovo

Mark Walker

Jen Banwart

Ms. Lee A. Brian

Leonard L. Bryant

Ted Budd

Drew Bulecza

U.S. House of Representatives District 9

Republicans

Richard Hudson

Francisco Rios

Mike Andriani

Jen Bucardo

NC Supreme Court Associate Justice Seat 5

Republicans

Victoria E. Prince

April C. Wood

Trey Allen

NC Court of Appeals Judge Seat 9

Republicans

Beth Freshwater Smith

Donna Stroud

NC Court of Appeals Judge Seat 11

Republicans

Michael J. Stading

Charlton L. Allen

NC House of Representatives District 54

Craig Kinsey

Walter Petty

District Attorney District 18

Jeff Nieman

Kayley Taber

Local races

We have not sent surveys to candidates in these local races, but they will also be on the ballot:

Chatham County Board of Commissioners District 3

Democrats

David Delaney

Lewis Hendricks

Chatham County Board of Commissioners District 4

Democrats

Katie Kenlan

Travis Patterson

Albert Reddick

Siler City Mayor

Nick Gallardo

Donald Matthews

Thomas K. (Chip) Price III

Siler City Commissioner At-Large

Cindy Burke Bray

Dean (Jr) Picot

James (Jay) Underwood

Siler City Town Commissioner District 1

Albert Alston

Sam Williams

Siler City Town Commissioner District 5

Lewis Fadely

Rayetta Fox

Jared Picot

Chatham County Board of Education District 3

Del Turner

Jessica Winger

Clifford Stickney

Chatham County Board of Education District 5

Timothy (Tim) Moore

Gary Leonard