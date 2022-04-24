ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

Valerie Foushee, candidate for US House of Representatives District 4 in North Carolina

By Dawn Baumgartner Vaughan
The News & Observer
The News & Observer
 3 days ago

Name: Valerie Foushee

Political party: Democrat

Age as of Nov. 8, 2022: 66

Campaign website: ValerieFoushee.com

Occupation: Retired from Chapel Hill Police Department; NC State Senator

Education: UNC-Chapel Hill, B.A.

Have you run for elected office before? (Please list previous offices sought): Chapel Hill-Carrboro Schools Board 1997-2004; Orange County Commission 2004-2012; NC State House 2013; NC State Senate 2013-present

Please list highlights of your civic involvement: Chapel Hill-Carrboro Area Alumnae Chapter, Delta Sigma Theta, Incorporated; Triangle Park Chapter, The Links Incorporated; Randolph Chapter #185, Order of the Eastern Star, PHA; Chapel Hill-Carrboro NAACP; Deacon, First Baptist Church of Chapel Hill; Chair, North Carolina Black Alliance

What is your plan for limiting the effects of inflation?

In Congress I’ll fight to end supply chain disruptions by investing in American manufacturing, increase wages to keep up with inflation, eliminate regressive taxation on groceries and goods, and fight for a progressive tax structure that benefits working people and has the wealthy paying their share.

What is the federal government’s role in controlling or ending the COVID-19 pandemic?

Continued funding is the most urgent need to keep COVID under control and our economies rebounding. Congress should double down on investments in testing, vaccines and treatments. It should act quickly to pass funding measures to help keep these critical supplies flowing to state governments.

What is the federal government’s role in combating the effects of climate change?

Climate is the most urgent issue facing our country and planet. We must reduce our dependency on fossil fuels and invest in clean and renewable energy sources, invest in clean infrastructure and transportation. Congress should also act to incentivize business and individual clean energy choices.

What is your plan for reducing violent crime?

Violent crime is a complex issue requiring complex, intersectional policy solutions. We should be investing in social programs that provide young people with opportunity, make education more equitable, invest in community-based policing and, most urgently, we must pass common sense gun reform.

What should happen if Roe v. Wade is overturned?

Protecting a women’s reproductive rights and right to choose is paramount to respecting women and moving society forward. If Roe v. Wade is overturned, Congress must pass swift and strong legislation to ensure women have access to safe abortions. In Congress, it will be a top priority for me.

Is there an area where you disagree with your party? Why?

While not a central tenet of the Democratic Party, there are some who have advocated for the defunding of law enforcement. I know that sufficient funding and quality training are essential to keeping communities safe and building trust with the community while holding bad actors accountable.

What are your top issues? Pick up to three.

▪ Health care

▪ Economy and jobs

▪ Voting and elections

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chapel Hill, NC
Chapel Hill, NC
Education
Chapel Hill, NC
Elections
Chapel Hill, NC
Government
State
North Carolina State
City
Wade, NC
WBTW News13

Mark Meadows, former Trump chief of staff, removed as North Carolina registered voter

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Mark Meadows, a former chief of staff to President Donald Trump, has been removed from North Carolina’s list of registered voters after documents showed he lived in Virginia and voted in that state’s 2021 election, officials said ON Wednesday. Questions arose about Meadows last month, when state Attorney General Josh Stein’s […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Sen. Johnson: Biden 'would not be president' if FBI, media didn't conceal family 'corruption'

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., argued Thursday that if the American public knew about the "corruption of Biden, Inc." before the 2020 election, there would be no Biden administration. Johnson joined "America's Newsroom" as Republican House lawmakers call on the Department of Justice to brief Congress on the investigation into Hunter Biden's business dealings.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Valerie Foushee
Daily Mail

Five Democratic Senators including Krysten Sinema launch bipartisan bill to BLOCK Biden lifting Title 42 unless there is a plan in place to secure the border

A bipartisan group of senators, led by Democrat Kyrsten Sinema, will propose a new bill on Thursday that would prevent the Biden administration from lifting Title 42 without a plan in place to stop an expected surge of migrants at the border. Republicans oppose ending the public health order that...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Republican party votes to REMOVE Trump's ex-State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus from the Tennessee primary ballot because she only just moved to the state

A Trump-backed congressional candidate in Tennessee's primary race was booted from the ballot after the local GOP voted to remove her because she had only just moved to the state. Morgan Ortagus served as the State Department Spokesperson under former President Donald Trump and is currently a Navy Reserves officer....
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Democrat#Unc Chapel Hill#Orange County Commission#Nc State House#Nc State Senate#Triangle Park Chapter#The Links Incorporated#Randolph Chapter#Pha#Deacon#First Baptist Church#Chair#American#Covid
WNCT

Boy on tarmac steals the show at Biden’s arrival in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The kid stole the show. When the dignitaries lined up on the tarmac at Piedmont Triad International Airport on Thursday to greet President Joe Biden when he disembarked Air Force One for his speech at North Carolina A&T University, the smallest person created the biggest stir. You could predict the lineup […]
GREENSBORO, NC
Must Read Alaska

Sarah Palin appears to be suddenly comprehending what Ballot Measure 2 — Ranked Choice Voting — means to Alaska elections

Sarah Palin, who filed for Congress on April 1 to fill the seat of the late Congressman Don Young, seems genuinely surprised at Alaska’s crazy new voting system. On her Instagram page, it’s almost as if she had not been paying attention for the past two years to the mischief that Sen. Lisa Murkowski’s former campaign team had put together — a wild and wooly jungle primary with no party sideboards, and a Ranked Choice Voting general election. Voters approved Ballot Measure 2 in 2020, as they were told it would remove Outside “dark money” from elections.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Taxation
NewsBreak
NAACP
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives
The News & Observer

The News & Observer

Raleigh, NC
347
Followers
115
Post
27K+
Views
ABOUT

The News & Observer is widely regarded as one of the nation's best regional newspapers and places a strong emphasis on investigative reporting and watchdog journalism. In 1996, the paper was awarded the Pulitzer Prize Gold Medal for Public Service for its work showing how commercial hog farms were affecting the environment and economy in Eastern North Carolina. A company with deep roots in the Raleigh, Durham, Chapel Hill area, also known as the Triangle, the team that produces The News & Observer also staffs The Durham Herald-Sun and The N.C. Insider — a daily state government email newsletter product. The company launched nando.net, one of the nation’s first internet service providers, in 1994, and today is home to newsobserver.com.

 https://www.newsobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy