Valerie Foushee, candidate for US House of Representatives District 4 in North Carolina

Name: Valerie Foushee

Political party: Democrat

Age as of Nov. 8, 2022: 66

Campaign website: ValerieFoushee.com

Occupation: Retired from Chapel Hill Police Department; NC State Senator

Education: UNC-Chapel Hill, B.A.

Have you run for elected office before? (Please list previous offices sought): Chapel Hill-Carrboro Schools Board 1997-2004; Orange County Commission 2004-2012; NC State House 2013; NC State Senate 2013-present

Please list highlights of your civic involvement: Chapel Hill-Carrboro Area Alumnae Chapter, Delta Sigma Theta, Incorporated; Triangle Park Chapter, The Links Incorporated; Randolph Chapter #185, Order of the Eastern Star, PHA; Chapel Hill-Carrboro NAACP; Deacon, First Baptist Church of Chapel Hill; Chair, North Carolina Black Alliance

What is your plan for limiting the effects of inflation?

In Congress I’ll fight to end supply chain disruptions by investing in American manufacturing, increase wages to keep up with inflation, eliminate regressive taxation on groceries and goods, and fight for a progressive tax structure that benefits working people and has the wealthy paying their share.

What is the federal government’s role in controlling or ending the COVID-19 pandemic?

Continued funding is the most urgent need to keep COVID under control and our economies rebounding. Congress should double down on investments in testing, vaccines and treatments. It should act quickly to pass funding measures to help keep these critical supplies flowing to state governments.

What is the federal government’s role in combating the effects of climate change?

Climate is the most urgent issue facing our country and planet. We must reduce our dependency on fossil fuels and invest in clean and renewable energy sources, invest in clean infrastructure and transportation. Congress should also act to incentivize business and individual clean energy choices.

What is your plan for reducing violent crime?

Violent crime is a complex issue requiring complex, intersectional policy solutions. We should be investing in social programs that provide young people with opportunity, make education more equitable, invest in community-based policing and, most urgently, we must pass common sense gun reform.

What should happen if Roe v. Wade is overturned?

Protecting a women’s reproductive rights and right to choose is paramount to respecting women and moving society forward. If Roe v. Wade is overturned, Congress must pass swift and strong legislation to ensure women have access to safe abortions. In Congress, it will be a top priority for me.

Is there an area where you disagree with your party? Why?

While not a central tenet of the Democratic Party, there are some who have advocated for the defunding of law enforcement. I know that sufficient funding and quality training are essential to keeping communities safe and building trust with the community while holding bad actors accountable.

What are your top issues? Pick up to three.

▪ Health care

▪ Economy and jobs

▪ Voting and elections