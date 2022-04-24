ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘He was the epitome of unselfishness.’ WBTV staff remember beloved digital executive producer

By Evan Moore
Charlotte Observer
 3 days ago

Andrew Barnett, a digital executive producer for WBTV, was a light in the newsroom.

He was known to many as a brilliant journalist with an infectious smile and a booming laugh, and someone who was always willing to lend a helping hand.

On April 15, that light was extinguished. Barnett died at the age of 31; the cause of death was not disclosed.

Barnett’s devotion to his craft earned him accolades in his career. Last June, Barnett was named a member of the 2021-2022 Poynter-Koch Media and Journalism Fellowship class, one of the most prestigious programs for early-career news professionals. During the program, fellows receive intensive training to hone their leadership and accelerate their careers in journalism.

But he also had a full life outside the office. The Alabama native was a devout fan of the Dallas Cowboys, Brooklyn Nets and Duke Blue Devils, and a lover of hip-hop. Though he kept a low profile, he would often discuss his interests with anyone in the newsroom.

A diligent worker and cherished friend

WBTV assignment manager Steven Trombello started at the station around the same time as Barnett five years ago. Trombello said Barnett immediately stood out because of his desire to perfect his craft.

“He always wanted to get the full scope of every story, and he always had follow-up questions and wanted to make sure he got all the facts,” Trombello said. “He was a great writer. He was so thorough, and always strived to get better and learn more.”

Barnett and Trombello, who worked weekend, night and day shifts together, were also friends outside of the newsroom.

The pair quickly became close, bonding over their love of sports. They would call each other nearly every weekend during football season to discuss the games — a routine Trombello said he already misses with his former colleague.

“There were always nonstop sports discussions with Andrew,” Trombello said. “You always wanted to get Andrew’s takes on things. He loved giving his opinions.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WbyI1_0fIc8bju00
Barnett was a digital executive producer at WBTV for five years. Provided by WBTV

Going above and beyond

During the UNC-Duke Final Four game a few weeks ago, Jason Huber, a digital content producer at WBTV, found himself struggling to post a live stream to their website.

Though he was off work, Barnett texted Huber to make sure everything was running smoothly — and then guided Huber through the process to fix the stream. Huber said it wasn’t unusual for Barnett to stay online until late at night, well past his scheduled hours.

“He would always be working until 11 p.m., even though he was supposed to be off at 7 p.m.,” Huber said. “He would text me and try to help me out with certain things, even when he didn’t have to.”

Barnett was a “gentle soul” who had a way of uplifting young journalists when they needed help, Huber said, and he never berated them for making mistakes.

“He always had a smile on his face, and he could make you feel better with the simplest words and the things he would teach you and talk to you about,” Huber said. “He was just so patient, and he was never stressed out. He would take initiative all the time.”

‘A combination of genius and generous’

In early April, WBTV anchor Maureen O’Boyle was working on a story to commemorate what would have been the 13th birthday of Kilah Davenport , a Charlotte girl who died just before she turned 5 after suffering injuries from a brutal beating by her then-stepfather.

She received an age-progressed photo of Davenport that showed what she would have looked like today, but she didn’t know how to weave it into her story. So she went to Barnett for insight.

“All of a sudden, he started creating a frame for it and adding credits,” O’Boyle said. “It changed the whole way I was able to tell that story. He gave it a sense of respect that it needed.”

That wasn’t the first time he gave her advice on a piece. O’Boyle, who sat only a few feet away from Barnett in the newsroom, would often ask him questions about upcoming stories, and he was always happy to be of service.

“I would walk over to him and ask him a question, and he would just stop what he was doing,” O’Boyle said. “He was the epitome of unselfishness. He wanted everyone around him to be successful.”

A life worth living

WBTV employees gathered in the newsroom a week after Barnett’s death to reflect on the loss of a tenacious journalist and loyal friend.

To O’Boyle, Barnett was a model of a life lived to its fullest.

“He was devoted to all of us and everyone, and we thought, ‘That’s what we have to do to get through this grieving process and feel like he’s not gone,’” O’Boyle said. “We have to do what Andrew did: Be kind. Be generous. Be humble. Be smart. Get smarter. And laugh.”

Charlotte Observer

