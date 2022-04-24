Research candidates on 2022 primary ballots in Charlotte, Mecklenburg
The 2022 primary election will be held May 17. In-person early voting begins April 28.
Go here for more information about requesting a mail-in ballot to vote absentee. Go here to find your polling place, verify registration and see a sample ballot. Go here to see a list of every candidate in Mecklenburg County.
The information below lists only primaries where more than one person is on the ballot.
Click the name to read their response to The Charlotte Observer 2022 candidate questionnaire. No questionnaire is available for candidates who did not respond.
Charlotte City Council, mayor candidates
For mayor and district seats, voters pick one person. For at-large seats, voters pick up to four.
Democrats running for mayor
Vi Alexander Lyles | Tigress Sydney Acute McDaniel (did not respond) | Tae McKenzie | Lucille Puckett
Republicans running for mayor
Mohamed Moustafa (did not respond) | Stephanie de Sarachaga-Bilbao
Democrats running at large
Dimple Ajmera | Patrick Cannon | Larken Egleston | James (Smuggie) Mitchell | LaWana Slack-Mayfield | Braxton Winston
Republicans running at large
Kyle J. Luebke | David Merrill | Charlie Mulligan | Carrie Olinski | David Michael Rice (did not respond)
Charlotte City Council District 1, Democrats
Dante Anderson | Charlene Henderson El | Billy Madalon
District 2, Democrats
Kendrick Cunningham | Malcolm Graham | Amar Johnson
District 3, Democrats
Tiawana Deling Brown | Victoria Watlington
District 4, Democrats
Cedric Dean | Darlene Heater | Renee Perkins Johnson
District 5, Democrats
Liz Millsaps Haigler | Curtis Marvin Hayes Jr. (did not respond) | Marjorie Molina | Vinroy Reid (did not respond) | Mark Vincent
District 6, Democrats
Stephanie Hand (did not respond) | Rob Hillman | Nancy Wiggins
Mecklenburg Board of County Commissioners
For district seats, voters pick one person. For at-large seats, voters pick up to three.
At large, Democrats
Leigh Altman | Trina V. Boyd | Patricia (Pat) Cotham | Jennifer De La Jara | Arthur Griffin, Jr. | Yvette Townsend-Ingram
District 2, Democrats
Angela White Edwards | Vilma D. Leake (did not respond)
District 6, Republicans
Jeremy Brasch | Desiree Zapata Miller
Mecklenburg County Sheriff
Democrats
Aujiena (Gina) Hicks | Garry L. McFadden | Marquis D. Robinson
Mecklenburg District Attorney
Democrats
Timothy (Tim) Emry | Spencer Merriweather
N.C. Senate District 37
Republicans
Tom Fyler (did not respond) | Vickie Sawyer (did not respond)
N.C. Senate District 42 candidates
Republicans
Scott Stone | Cheryl Russo (did not respond)
N.C. House District 103 candidates
Democrats
Laura Budd (did not respond) | Ann Harlan (did not respond)
N.C. House District 107 candidates
Democrats
Kelly Alexander | Vermanno Bowman (did not respond)
N.C. House District 112 candidates
Democrats
Tricia Cotham | Jay Holman | Yolanda Holmes | Rodney W. Moore
U.S. Congressional District 12 candidates
Democrats
Republicans
Andrew Huffman (did not respond) | Nalini Joseph (did not respond) | Tyler Lee
U.S. Congressional District 14 candidates
Democrats
Republicans
Pat Harrigan (did not respond) | Jonathan Simpson
U.S. Senate candidates
Democrats
Greg Antoine | Cheri Beasley | Chrelle Booker (did not respond) | James L. Carr, Jr. | Robert Colon | Alyssia Rose-Katherine Hammond | Constance (Lov) Johnson (did not respond) | Tobias LaGrone | B. K. Maginnis | Rett Newton | Marcus W. Williams
Republicans
Jen Banwart | Lee A. Brian | Leonard L. Bryant | Ted Budd (did not respond) | Drew Bulecza | Marjorie K. Eastman | David Flaherty | Benjamin E. Griffiths (did not respond) | Kenneth Harper, Jr. (did not respond) | Pat McCrory | Charles Kenneth Moss (did not respond) | Lichia Sibhatu (did not respond) | Debora Tshiovo (did not respond) | Mark Walker
NC Superior Court Judge 26D
Democrats
David H. Strickland | Roy H. Wiggins
NC District Court Judge District 26 Seat 1
Democrats
Christopher Bazzle | Shante’ Burke-Hayer
NC District Court Judge District 26 Seat 18
Democrats
Cecilla Oseguera | Keith S. Smith
NC District Court Judge District 26 Seat 19
Democrats
Belal Elrahal | Samantha C. Mobley
NC Supreme Court Associate Justice Seat 5
Republicans
Trey Allen | Victoria E. Prince (did not respond) | April C. Wood
NC Court of Appeals Judge Seat 9
Republicans
Beth Freshwater Smith | Donna Stroud
NC Court of Appeals Judge Seat 11
Republicans
