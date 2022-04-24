Research candidates on 2022 primary ballots in Charlotte, Mecklenburg

The 2022 primary election will be held May 17. In-person early voting begins April 28.

Go here for more information about requesting a mail-in ballot to vote absentee. Go here to find your polling place, verify registration and see a sample ballot. Go here to see a list of every candidate in Mecklenburg County.

The information below lists only primaries where more than one person is on the ballot.

Click the name to read their response to The Charlotte Observer 2022 candidate questionnaire. No questionnaire is available for candidates who did not respond.

Charlotte City Council, mayor candidates

For mayor and district seats, voters pick one person. For at-large seats, voters pick up to four.

Democrats running for mayor

Vi Alexander Lyles | Tigress Sydney Acute McDaniel (did not respond) | Tae McKenzie | Lucille Puckett

Republicans running for mayor

Mohamed Moustafa (did not respond) | Stephanie de Sarachaga-Bilbao

Democrats running at large

Dimple Ajmera | Patrick Cannon | Larken Egleston | James (Smuggie) Mitchell | LaWana Slack-Mayfield | Braxton Winston

Republicans running at large

Kyle J. Luebke | David Merrill | Charlie Mulligan | Carrie Olinski | David Michael Rice (did not respond)

Charlotte City Council District 1, Democrats

Dante Anderson | Charlene Henderson El | Billy Madalon

District 2, Democrats

Kendrick Cunningham | Malcolm Graham | Amar Johnson

District 3, Democrats

Tiawana Deling Brown | Victoria Watlington

District 4, Democrats

Cedric Dean | Darlene Heater | Renee Perkins Johnson

District 5, Democrats

Liz Millsaps Haigler | Curtis Marvin Hayes Jr. (did not respond) | Marjorie Molina | Vinroy Reid (did not respond) | Mark Vincent

District 6, Democrats

Stephanie Hand (did not respond) | Rob Hillman | Nancy Wiggins

Mecklenburg Board of County Commissioners

For district seats, voters pick one person. For at-large seats, voters pick up to three.

At large, Democrats

Leigh Altman | Trina V. Boyd | Patricia (Pat) Cotham | Jennifer De La Jara | Arthur Griffin, Jr. | Yvette Townsend-Ingram

District 2, Democrats

Angela White Edwards | Vilma D. Leake (did not respond)

District 6, Republicans

Jeremy Brasch | Desiree Zapata Miller

Mecklenburg County Sheriff

Democrats

Aujiena (Gina) Hicks | Garry L. McFadden | Marquis D. Robinson

Mecklenburg District Attorney

Democrats

Timothy (Tim) Emry | Spencer Merriweather

N.C. Senate District 37

Republicans

Tom Fyler (did not respond) | Vickie Sawyer (did not respond)

N.C. Senate District 42 candidates

Republicans

Scott Stone | Cheryl Russo (did not respond)

N.C. House District 103 candidates

Democrats

Laura Budd (did not respond) | Ann Harlan (did not respond)

N.C. House District 107 candidates

Democrats

Kelly Alexander | Vermanno Bowman (did not respond)

N.C. House District 112 candidates

Democrats

Tricia Cotham | Jay Holman | Yolanda Holmes | Rodney W. Moore

U.S. Congressional District 12 candidates

Democrats

Alma S. Adams | John Sharkey

Republicans

Andrew Huffman (did not respond) | Nalini Joseph (did not respond) | Tyler Lee

U.S. Congressional District 14 candidates

Democrats

Jeff Jackson | Ram Mammadov

Republicans

Pat Harrigan (did not respond) | Jonathan Simpson

U.S. Senate candidates

Democrats

Greg Antoine | Cheri Beasley | Chrelle Booker (did not respond) | James L. Carr, Jr. | Robert Colon | Alyssia Rose-Katherine Hammond | Constance (Lov) Johnson (did not respond) | Tobias LaGrone | B. K. Maginnis | Rett Newton | Marcus W. Williams

Republicans

Jen Banwart | Lee A. Brian | Leonard L. Bryant | Ted Budd (did not respond) | Drew Bulecza | Marjorie K. Eastman | David Flaherty | Benjamin E. Griffiths (did not respond) | Kenneth Harper, Jr. (did not respond) | Pat McCrory | Charles Kenneth Moss (did not respond) | Lichia Sibhatu (did not respond) | Debora Tshiovo (did not respond) | Mark Walker

NC Superior Court Judge 26D

Democrats

David H. Strickland | Roy H. Wiggins

NC District Court Judge District 26 Seat 1

Democrats

Christopher Bazzle | Shante’ Burke-Hayer

NC District Court Judge District 26 Seat 18

Democrats

Cecilla Oseguera | Keith S. Smith

NC District Court Judge District 26 Seat 19

Democrats

Belal Elrahal | Samantha C. Mobley

NC Supreme Court Associate Justice Seat 5

Republicans

Trey Allen | Victoria E. Prince (did not respond) | April C. Wood

NC Court of Appeals Judge Seat 9

Republicans

Beth Freshwater Smith | Donna Stroud

NC Court of Appeals Judge Seat 11

Republicans

Michael J. Stading | Charlton L. Allen